COLORA — All lanes on a section of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway (Route 276) near Cowan Road in Colora were reopened late Thursday morning, approximately eight and a half hours after a Cecil County man was killed when the commercial truck that he was driving - it was pulling a tanker - crashed into a utility pole, knocking down power lines, according to the Maryland State Police.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.