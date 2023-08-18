CECIL COUNTY — A 78-year-old Cecil County man who molested a child in his care during a 22-month period is serving an 18-month sentence after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a maximum 25-year sentence on the defendant — Richard Henry Henderson — on Aug. 2 and then suspended all but 18 months of the penalty, after Henderson had pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor, the most serious charge in the case, court records show. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed five related charges against him, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Earlier in that courtroom hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick had recommended to the judge that Henderson serve five to 10 years of active incarceration — reflecting the penalty under state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors. Aside from this child sex abuse conviction, Henderson has no criminal record.
The judge ordered Henderson to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center, court records show.
Baynes ordered Henderson to participate in the COMET (Collaborative Offender Management Enforcement Treatment) Program, which is marked by Parole & Probation agents working with treatment counselors and other agencies, including the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Sex Offender Registry, to supervise sex offenders, court records show. The judge also ordered Henderson to have no unlawful contact with anyone under 18 years old and to have no contact with the victim and specified family members, according to court records.
In addition, Baynes ordered Henderson to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life, court records show. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor convicted sex offenders by phone and in person, and it enables citizens to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through the program’s online site, which provides the current addresses of registrants and other information about them.
A Cecil County grand jury filed a six-count indictment against Henderson in December 2022, charging that he sexually abused a child in his care at a residence in this county between Jan. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2017, a period in which the victim was 6 through 9, according to court records.
