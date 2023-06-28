ELKTON — A man who is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal record is facing several charges after investigators confiscated three long guns and suspect methamphetamine and heroin while raiding his Elkton-area apartment, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 49-year-old Robert Wayne Eby.
Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police’s Strategic Operations Group conducted the court-approved search of Eby’s residence in the 800 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) on Thursday, after developing him as a suspect during a “firearms investigation,” police reported.
“Eby is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition,” the lead investigator maintains in the statement of probable cause filed in court records, before reporting, as reasons, that Eby has been “convicted of a disqualifying crime classified as a felony” and of a “crime of violence.”
In addition, according to the charging document, “It should be noted the Eby possessed an active warrant through the State of Delaware, thus being a fugitive from justice, which also is a prohibiting factor.”
During the search of Eby’s apartment, investigators found suspect “crystal meth” and heroin, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and “multiple different rounds of ammunition” inside his bedroom, court records allege. Investigators also located and seized two more guns — a Savage .22 caliber rifle and a Pardner H&R 12-gauge shotgun — in the crawlspace of the residence, according to the charging document.
Investigators arrested Eby at the scene and took him to MSP’s North East Barrack for processing, police reported.
Eby is facing five criminal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which indicate that Cecil County District Court Administrative Judge Bonnie G. Schneider presided over that proceeding.
