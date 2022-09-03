ELKTON - A man remained jailed over the holiday weekend after investigators purportedly confiscated "multiple child pornography files" while raiding his residence near Elkton on Friday morning, according to the Maryland State Police and Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Casey J. Allen, whom they arrested at his residence in the 1600 block of Old Elk Neck Road during the raid, police reported.
Allen is facing nine criminal charges, including two felony counts of distribution and, or, promotion of child pornography, according to court records. Scheduled for a Tuesday bail review hearing, Allen remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond over the Labor Day weekend, court records show.
MSP's Computer Crimes Unit developed Allen as a suspect during an investigation into the "distribution and possession of child pornography," police said. That investigation, which culminated with the court-approved search of Allen's residence on Friday morning, started in July, police added. Maryland Natural Resource Police officers assisted MSP detectives during the raid, police noted.
"A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files," An MSP spokesperson commented.
MSP officials explained that the agency's Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland and is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, police said. A federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice also helps make the joint effort possible, police added.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.