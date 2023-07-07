ELKTON — A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly body-slammed a woman onto the hood of a vehicle and then onto the ground during an incident at a cottage-style apartment complex near Elkton on Monday, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect — Curtis J. Harris, 40 — also stands accused of pulling the hair of that 26-year-old woman and hurling a log at the windshield of a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage, cracking the vehicle’s windshield and leaving dents and scratches, police reported.
Moments after arriving at the business property known as Steele’s Motel in the 400 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), law enforcement officers started to surround one of the rental cottages because the suspect purportedly had fled into one of the units, police said.
As they were doing so, police added, Harris opened the front door to one of the cottages, Apartment 16, where a nearby Maryland State Police trooper quickly handcuffed the suspect and took him into custody.
Court records indicate that the woman requested medical treatment from paramedics after complaining of an ankle injury she suffered when Harris allegedly assaulted her.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack rushed to that cottage-style apartment complex at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a dispatch regarding an assault, police reported.
During interviews, investigators learned that Harris’ ex-girlfriend — a 27-year-old woman who is the mother of his child — had gone to the apartment complex with her cousin, the one Harris allegedly body-slammed, to drop off Harris’ belongings, court records show.
The women told investigators that Harris approached them “aggressively with a log in his hand” before throwing the log into the windshield of the Mitsubishi, prompting the younger of the two women to get out of the vehicle and confront Harris, according to the charging document.
That led to a fight between that woman and Harris, who allegedly pulled the woman’s hair, picked her up and slammed her onto the hood and, after hoisting her a second time, threw her onto the ground, court records allege.
During the alleged assault, the older woman picked up the log and struck Harris two times in the back with it and then punched him twice in the face, with the intent of getting Harris away from her cousin and also to defend herself against him, too, according to court records.
At that point, according to the account given by the older woman, Harris backed up and said, “Alright, I got something for you,” before hurling the log at the side of the Mitsubishi, police reported.
Harris’ statement caused his ex-girlfriend concern because, according to her, he has a firearm and knows where she lives, court records show. She feared that Harris might “retaliate against her at a later date if he wasn’t arrested today (Monday),” according to the charging document.
His ex-girlfriend estimated that it would cost her at least $1,500 to replace the windshield and repair the other damage that Harris allegedly caused to her Mitsubishi, police reported.
Harris is charged with malicious destruction of property with a value of more than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
He spent two nights in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before posting a $2,500 bond after his bail review hearing on Wednesday to gain his pre-trial freedom, court records show.
