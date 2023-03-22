ELKTON — A Rising Sun man caught with numerous child pornography videos on his computer and his cell phone is facing up to 10 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant — Jonathon Lewis Henley, 25, of the 100 block of Cottonwood Lane — entered Alford pleas to two counts of possession of child pornography on Monday, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne and Henley’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Cooksley, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 11 related counts of possession of child pornography that had been filed against Henley, court records show.
A sentencing date for Henley had not been set, as of Tuesday. Possession of child pornography is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum five-year sentence and a $2,5000 fine per conviction.
The investigation leading to Henley’s arrest started on Feb. 4, 2022, when the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said. The tip indicated that a suspect — later identified as Henley — uploaded child pornography to the internet on Jan. 2, 2022, police added.
A Maryland State Police detective reviewed the nine files referenced in that tip and concluded that three of them constituted child pornography, according to court records. Those videos showed nude girls believed to be between the ages of four and 10 engaging in sex acts with men, in addition to the girls touching themselves while alone, court records show.
The MSP investigator contacted the internet provider and, using the suspect’s known IP address, he learned the address of the suspect’s Cecil County residence, police reported. The detective went to that residence on May 30, and Henley agreed to speak to the investigator, police said. Henley acknowledged his control of the social media accounts in question and admitted that he had watched child pornography during a “dark period of his life,” police added.
Henley, however, denied that he had any child pornography on his current cell phone, which he allowed investigators to examine, according to court records. But investigators found a number of stored child pornography videos on that phone, court records show.
Investigators seized that phone, after Henley gave them written consent, and they took it to MSP’s Digital Forensic Lab, police said. During the forensic examination, police added, investigators determined that “a majority of the 88 files contained within the secure encrypted folder constitute child pornography.”
