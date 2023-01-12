ANNAPOLIS — A spirit of change was alive and well in the packed chambers of the State House as Maryland lawmakers convened for the 445th Session of the General Assembly Wednesday.
The beginning of this year’s session marked a special moment as state lawmakers entered the legislative term preparing for a new Democratic administration and returned to a semblance of normalcy nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the next 90 days, legislators are expected to tackle a number of significant issues including regulation of recreational marijuana, gun control, education and the state budget and budget surplus.
In the Senate, the seat for president did not change as Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-46, was reelected to serve his second term after being nominated by Democratic Sen. Brian J. Feldman, D-15.
“President Ferguson succeeded the longest-serving senate president in United States history and faced the inevitable question everyday of ‘what would our former president have done’ and he embraced this challenge and charted his own panel successfully,” said Feldman. “No one is asking what the former senate president would have done anymore, they ask ‘what would Bill think’ and that is a testament to what he has done.”
In his address, Ferguson touched on multiple issues across the state specifically referencing transportation, climate change, affordable child care and cost of living.
“These are not Democratic problems nor Republican problems, these are Maryland problems that exist in each and every one of our districts and the truth of today is that solving these challenges will come from the individuals in this room who have been charged by their constituents to shape the future,” said Ferguson.
In the position of president pro tem, Sen. Malcolm Augustine, D-47, was nominated by Sen. Melony Griffith, D-25.
“For the past three years it has been a great honor to serve as the president pro tem alongside President Bill Ferguson, so when the opportunity presented to nominate a new president pro tem, I had a sense of what he was looking for,” said Griffith. “Combining subject matter expertise, professional achievements, hard work, compassion for community and love of family, I have to nominate Sen. Augustine.”
Augustine was elected to the position unanimously.
“Our president is an inclusive leader who is committed to best practice policy and budgetary decisions on behalf of all Marylanders and I am honored and super excited to be a part of the team,” said Augustine.
In the House of Delegates, leadership held steady as House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-10, and Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-37A, were reelected to their positions.
Sample-Hughes reflected on the historic nature of the 2023 legislative term as the new administration prepares to take the helm, reminding both incumbent and freshman delegates of the need for adaptability and flexibility to work for their constituents.
“We work in this chamber, and your light is valued, and collectively, we will illuminate the dark areas and improve where improvement is needed for our people, together,” she said.
Jones said her priority for the session is to rebuild the state government, emphasizing the high vacancy rate across state agencies and the crucial need for state employees to have a functioning government.
“This is Annapolis. In Annapolis, and in this chamber, we get things done, and we do it in decency and in order,” she said. “We respect each other, we work across the aisle and across the hall — and plus, we start on time.”
CECIL COUNTY
Navigating a new administration and speculating what challenges it may pose for Republican lawmakers, Cecil County representatives said they plan to maintain focus on their constituency by boosting local economic growth and constituent services.
“Right now there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of change because of the new administration so our number one priority is constituent service,” said Sen. Jason Gallion, R-35.
Gallion, serving on the Education, Energy and Environment (EEE) committee, said he is currently working on a number of bills for the upcoming session that will further state efforts that assist students in overcoming the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, advocate tax relief and protect citizens from renewable energy overreach policies that may increase electric prices.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Stephen Hershey, R-36, stated that his main focuses for the upcoming session are to assist retirees and reduce income tax while ensuring the voices of the Republican Party remain heard in the chamber.
“We have got a tough road ahead of us but we are used to being the minority,” said Hershey. “We are going to try to work together on things we have common agreement with and things that we don’t, we are going to be loud and clear about our opposition.”
In his remarks as minority leader, Hershey said he looks forward to fostering two-party discussion and debate within the chamber.
“At the end of the day, we are all here for the same reason – to represent our constituents to the best of our ability and to improve the lives of Marylanders across the state,” said Hershey.
Del. Kevin Hornberger, R-35B, has priorities similar to those of the senate for Cecil County, but with a heavier emphasis on cost of living. Hornberger said that his nine year’s of experience on the Ways and Means Committee makes him confident 2023 will be a good year for Cecil County.
“Through the Ways and Means Committee, we can pass tax policy to reduce taxes,” said Hornberger. “One of the biggest parts of our jobs is constituent services, so we want to hold the line on taxes and possibly cut them when we can.”
Hornberger, also serving on the Gaming Subcommittee, says Cecil County residents should look forward to future expansions coming to the county, specifically noting that the owners of M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards, the Maryland Stadium Authority, have expressed interest in Fair Hill.
“The stadium authority has agreed to take on management of the races in Fair Hill so that it will be a really strong player in the county as well as rumors of the training facility expanding in the future to accommodate more horses,” said Hornberger.
On the federal level, Congressman Andy Harris, R-1, said his priorities for Cecil County lie strictly in agriculture and reducing the cost of living for residents.
“The district is mostly rural so we want to make sure that the agricultural policy, congress and the federal government are helping the district,” said Harris. “Whether its farm support programs or support of our poultry industry – we need to help the agriculture in the district.”
Harris also noted that a critical aspect to future growth in Cecil County will rely on maintaining highways, infrastructure and properly dredged waterways.
“We have to make sure that our economy keeps going,” said Harris. “Highways, infrastructure and waterways are crucial to that.”
Elaborating on his goals for the county, Harris said it is important to make up for education losses caused by the pandemic, emphasizing that the core of economic growth is a well-educated workforce. In taking action to address issues within the state, Harris attributed his position on the Appropriations Committee – combined with being part of the house majority – as two things that will increase his ability to inflict positive change within the district.
“It is a diverse district that has a little bit of everything and we are going to make sure we work with the county executive and the council to make sure that we deliver what the district needs for economic growth so our citizens can prosper and thrive,” said Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.