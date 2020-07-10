PORT DEPOSIT — Coming in more than the county anticipated, the Maryland Board of Public Works officially approved Bay Restoration Funds toward the Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant replacement project last week.
Cecil County received $7,837,445 in state funds, which is about double what it budgeted for in the most recent capital improvement plan. The money is part of a $167 million funding approval by the state board to fight water pollution and continue cleaning the Chesapeake Bay.
The county is putting up remaining funds that make up the original $9.5 million-contract it agreed to last year.
“Upgrading wastewater treatment plants in Cecil and Somerset counties and repairing sewers in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties underscore the Hogan Administration’s commitment to water infrastructure to accelerate environmental progress and grow the economy,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles in a press release.
Though this information is “old news” for the county, as it anticipated these funds since 2019, the official action at the state level means that Cecil County can now seek reimbursements for incurred costs up to this point.
The Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant, with developer American Contracting and Environmental Services, Inc. of Columbia, Maryland, broke ground on April 1 and is on schedule to start accepting and treating sewage in early 2021. The project replaces the 40-year-old existing plant near Marina Park with an Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrade where Route 222 turns into Main Street. The current one, which is necessary to replace, operates conventional treatments that are far outdated.
There are several processes commonly used to treat wastewater, which inevitably is recycled back into local waterways. Of these includes the conventional methods, biological nutrient removal (which includes the removal of phosphorus and nitrogen before discharging water) and ENR — the latter being preferred by the state environmental department.
The design and construction of the Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant is meant to reduce nitrogen discharge by 83 percent and phosphorus by 90 percent that lead from the Lower Susquehanna River to the Chesapeake Bay.
The ENR upgrades throughout the county have ramped up — or rather down — the nutrient input from wastewater. The agreement to clean up the Chesapeake Bay is highly focused on the reduction of nitrogen and phosphorus in water systems leading to the Bay. The Bay Restoration Fund, i.e. the monies awarded to Cecil County, has been used to upgrade 66 wastewater treatment plants in the state. It is hoped that these projects will achieve about one-third of the reduction called for in the Chesapeake Bay 2000 Agreement, and reduce other pollutants by 90 percent.
Last year, the county awarded the design-and-build contract with American Contracting and Environmental Services “with eyes set to what development may come to the Bainbridge property,” the Whig reported at the time. The construction could be seen as a win-win in the county; as preparing for development and continuing partnerships to reduce water pollution.
Once the new plant is finished, the developer then moves into the second portion of the project to decommission and demolish the old wastewater treatment plant. The old site will revert to a grassy lawn, which is at Marina Park.
At the end of May this year, the county’s Harbourview Wastewater Treatment Plant went online. This, too, is a ENR upgrade. The Chesapeake City-based plant serves about 120 households. It was mostly funded by the Bay Restoration Fund for $5 million, with $2 million coming from the County’s Wastewater Enterprise Fund. This account is made up from connector fees and sewer user rates.
These type of upgrades are a key piece in Maryland’s action plan for the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. Most of the states that have impact on this main water source have agreed to lower the total maximum daily load of nutrients. When phosphorus and nitrogen are at high levels in water, it suffocates life below water — among other damaging factors.
”We are improving water quality and increasing capacity so that future developments can happen,” said Angie Booher, the construction supervisor for the Department of Public Works Engineering Division.
Both the Harbourview and Port Deposit plants will have official ribbon cuttings with COVID-19 consideration in the future.
Other projects
The county department is also working in other ways to lower the impact on the bay. The Stormwater Division, led by Van Funk, also recently received funds to design a stream restoration project behind the Cecil County Public Schools Administrative Services building.
It was provided by the Chesapeake Bay Trust through the watershed assistances grant program for $183,890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.