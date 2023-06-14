CECIL COUNTY — Herb and Eleanor Benjamin opened their fishing supply store — Herb’s Tackle Shop — on Main Street in North East in 1964.
Today, nearly 60 years later, the family-run business is still thriving. The longevity of that specialty shop certainly can be attributed to the business moxie of Herb, now 90, and his late wife, Eleanor, and the current operators — their son, Mike Benjamin, and his wife, Sue, who are assisted by other family members.
But another big reason that Herb’s Tackle Shop — it is approximately a half-mile from the Northeast River — has been successful for the past six decades is this: It operates in the perfect location, an area where there is a big demand for crabbing gear, fishing supplies and nautical accessories, such as polarized sunglasses and hats.
“It’s all water. There is water everywhere around here and it attracts people who want to fish,” summarized Mike Benjamin, standing inside his busy shop on a recent sunny Saturday.
Water everywhere, indeed . . .
Cecil County’s landscape consists of numerous waterways, including Bohemia River, Elk River, Northeast River, Sassafras River and the Susquehanna River, which ends at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay — one of the many popular fishing spots.
In addition, there are more than 20 creeks, including Big Elk Creek, Little Elk Creek, Back Creek, Cabin John Creek, Duffy Creek, Mill Creek, Octoraro Creek and Pearce Creek, Perch Creek, Plum Creek and Scotchman’s Creek.
There are plenty of ponds, too, including Howard’s Pond, which, off the eastern end of Main Street in Elkton, is more commonly known as The Cow Pond. It is a popular recreational fishing spot and is the home of Team Elkton’s Annual Fishing Rodeo, a yearly free event that was spearheaded by Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano three years ago. It is aimed at teaching novices how to fish. Along those lines, knot-tying and casting classes are offered.
Knowing how to fish certainly is beneficial in Cecil County, according to Massimiano.
“From a recreational standpoint and from a commercial standpoint, one of Cecil County’s biggest draws is its fishing. There are so many rivers, creeks, ponds and tributaries,” Massimiano said, before noting that snakeheads, a type of fish in this area, are becoming more popular and commenting, “Now people are coming here just to fish for snakeheads, so Cecil County will be even be more popular for fishing.”
So that bounty of bodies of water in Cecil County creates a demand for fishing supplies. And Benjamin’s Tackle Shop has the vast supply to meet that demand. Benjamin’s Tackle Shop is so accommodating that it even has a live bait vending machine on the sidewalk in front of the store, just in case customers need to buy bait before the store opens for the day or after it closes for the night.
“We get all kinds of fishermen in here, from the novices to the experts. Some are just looking for something to do and they don’t have a clue about what they need. So we find out where they are fishing and help them with the type of bait to get because the type of bait makes a difference. Then we have experts, experienced fishermen who know exactly what they want and need,” Mike Benjamin outlined.
Given all the waterways in Cecil County, it is not surprising that there are other stores like Benjamin’s Tackle Shop. One of them is Sarge’s Bait and Tackle off Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), south of Elkton. According to the present owner, Greg Kauffman, it has operated as a bait and tackle shop since the early 1900s.
So on any given day, particular in the spring, summer and fall, men and women can be found on and along those Cecil County waterways, enjoying recreational fishing on boats, piers, docks, rocks and beaches.
More serious fishermen also can be found on those waters at times. On June 10, two different bass fishing tournaments were held in Cecil County — to give some idea how ideal this area is for fishing.
One of those was the 2023 Ike Foundation Pro Am Bass Tournament, which was hosted by professional bass fisherman Mike Iaconelli. Vying for the grand prize of a $35,000 Bass Cat Bobcat fishing boat and Yamaha motor package, 110 boats carrying 220 anglers, broken down into two-men teams, launched into the Northeast River from the North East Community Park before competing in the upper bay.
The annual bass fishing tournament benefits the Ike Foundation, a charity that Iaconelli, 50, and his wife, Becky, founded in 2014 and continue to operate. The Ike Foundation’s overall goal is to teach kids who are not familiar with fishing how to use a rod and reel. In addition, the foundation donates fishing supplies to youth organizations nationwide, stocks waterways and provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors that are involved in outdoor conservation efforts.
For those familiar with the sport of bass fishing, Iaconelli is quite famous. He has competed around the world and has won numerous big-payday bass fishing tournaments during the past three decades. One North East resident who met Iaconelli during that June 10 event referred to him as “the Cal Ripken of fishing.”
So Iaconelli clearly knows a thing or two about fishing, which makes his recent assessment of fishing in Cecil County speak volumes.
“I have fished all over the world — Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, South America and throughout the United States — and this area is gem. It is absolutely one of the best (natural) fisheries. You have a great mix of a lot of different species of fish,” Iaconelli said.
