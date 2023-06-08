Maryland has been under a Code Red Air Quality Emergency status since Wednesday as the state is covered by ash and haze from Canada wildfires. At midday Cecil County came close to a worse designation; Code Purple
A Man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
AP/Seth Wenig
STERLING, VA — Cecil County is in a moderate drought, with no potential for significant rainfall in the near future, according to the National Weather Service.
“January through May of this year you have received 11.58 inches of rain,” said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. “Normal is 16.9 inches.”
Ledbetter said Thursday that this is the 8th driest spring on record for the region in spite of a wet April. The last significant rain fell the third weekend in May.
“We’re in a moderate drought across much of northeast Maryland,” he said.
The best the forecast offers is a chance of thunderstorms next week.
“I wish I could tell you there’s a significant pattern change coming,” Ledbetter said.
There is a good chance for rain Friday night, but rainfall total is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
Meanwhile, look for the effects of the Canada wildfires to dissipate somewhat.
“It could linger a couple more days,” Ledbetter said, adding, “But the severity is not going to be what it is now.”
Wildfires have burned more than 9 million acres on both coasts of Canada. Officials there said that, while wildfires are common, it is unusual to have both coasts ablaze at the same time.
Maryland declared a Code Red Air Quality Emergency Wednesday, meaning those with heart and respiratory issues such as COPD, asthma and emphysema should remain indoors and anyone venturing out — regardless of health status — should wear a mask to block inhalation of the particulate matter in the air. AirNow.gov reported that Cecil County was teetering close to Code Purple at midday Thursday, but it was expected to be in the moderate range Friday.
Ledbetter said a shift in the wind will drive the haze and smoke back toward the north however the wildfires that generated the code red air restrictions continue.
“Until they go out completely it’s going to continue to affect our weather patterns,” he said.
