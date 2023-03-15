CECIL COUNTY — Arecent study has labeled Cecil County as one of three counties in Maryland classified as a “child care desert.” The classification for Cecil, along with Somerset County and Garret County, means that there are one or less child care openings for every three children ages 0-5 within the county. The study, conducted by Maryland Family Network (MFN) and UpFront , a data-driven company that aims to make child care more affordable and accessible, utilizes an interactive map of the entire state of Maryland. The map shows the locations of child care providers and was used to help UpFront and MFN draw data points and identify areas of the state with scarce childcare resources. “This study and the map was created more for policy makers,” said the CEO and Founder of Upfront Dana Levin-Robinson. “We believe this information should be transparent and the more people see this, the more people will talk about this which will start accountability and bring more action.” As of now, Cecil County has 1,735 child care spots and approximately 5,843 children ages 0-5, meaning that Cecil County’s current child care availability only covers 29 percent of the county’s 0-5 population. “A child care desert is when there is not enough child care to go around,” said MFN’s Communications Director Doug Lent. “Our current standard is 33 percent- one child care opening per three children.” In comparison to Somerset County and Garret County, Cecil County ranks in the middle, with Somerset County child care covering 31.8 percent of its 0-5 population and Garret County being the worst of the three child care deserts and only covering 24 percent of its 0-5 population. Lent said that the absence of adequate child care has lasting effects on not only children, but also their community. “We think about education as K-12 but what happens in those first five years is so important as It sets the stage for everything after and it helps kids get ready to succeed socially and emotionally in life,” said Lent. “It gives them the tools that they need to not just be a successful student and worker, but to be a successful human being.” Lent noted that the majority of child care in Maryland is home based child care – care that is provided from a provider’s home. In Cecil County, 69 of the 86 child care providers are home based. Utilizing data from the study and assessing a potential fix to child care shortages, MFN and UpFront speculate that offering more incentives to anyone who wants to open their own child care business would benefit the current situation. “More child care programs are closing because these providers are paid so little and it is hard to make a go of it,” said Lent. “Statewide programs would go a long way to help both parents to access care and providers to have reliable income.” As for parents accessing care, numerous factors play into not only locating open spots, but affording the care as well.
Cecil County identified as one of Maryland's three 'Child Care Deserts'
- By Matt Hubbard mhubbard@chespub.com
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
Woman charged with attempted murder in Elkton double stabbing
-
Police investigating suspected 'road rage' shooting near Elkton
-
Police: Fleeing man attempts carjacking on I-95 near Elkton
-
Voucher Program waitlist applications for three Elkton housing units open March 10
-
County Council approves $2.75M to repave six roads in Cecil County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.