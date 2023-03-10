ELKTON — The vibe of stepping back in time 200 years or so can be experienced by any passerby who pauses for a moment to take a thoughtful look at the building under construction on the back lot of the Cecil County Historical Society on Main Street in downtown Elkton.
That’s because such an observant person likely would study the intricacies of the modern-day log cabin replicating a building that once stood on nearby Bow Street after it had been constructed in the early 1800s.
The original log cabin, which some later referred to as The Reverend Duke Cabin, stood on Bow Street until 1970 — when a crew removed it from its stone foundation and trailered it — in tact — to the lot behind the Historical Society, which, at that time, was housed in the same building as the Cecil County Public Library.
There, the crew placed the old log cabin on a new foundation and built a brick fireplace inside the building.
The reasons for that move some 53 years ago: To make room for one of the early Union Hospital expansion projects, which involved the widening of Bow Street, and to prevent the demolition of the log cabin that, even back in 1970, was considered to be an important piece of Cecil County history.
“It was several different things over the years, according to local legend and ongoing research. It is believed to have been a jail at one time. It also is believed to have been used as a school for boys at some other point in time. A church also used it to hold its services, possibly back in the 1820s, and that’s how it got the name ‘The Reverend Duke Cabin.’ Most recently (late 1960s), it was a rental after an addition was put on the cabin,” outlined Beth Moore, who serves as the Historical Society’s vice-president and recording secretary.
During a good part of the next five decades, the transplanted, log cabin served as a walk-in exhibit for students and teachers on class trips to the Historical Society, in addition to a point of interest during tours for history buffs and citizens in general.
But the cabin started showing its two-century-old age during the past several years, prompting Historical Society officials to explore the possibility of refurbishing the building about two and a half years ago. “We realized that it wasn’t going to last,” Moore said.
To that end, Historical Society officials contacted Joe Wey, who has owned and operated his Elkton-area Wey Timber Frames since 1983, and he, in turn, conducted a thorough assessment of the old cabin.
“The bottom line: It was unsafe. I knew that I couldn’t let people walk around in there,” Wey said, listing several reasons for his conclusion, including rotting timber. “I sent them (Historical Society officials) a four-page typed letter, explaining why I could not be involved if they just wanted to repair it.”
So Historical Society officials, not wanting to run the risk of putting visitors in danger, elected to raze the relocated, original log cabin and have a new one built on the same spot. And they hired Wey to do the construction job because, in part, he specializes in such non-conventional construction.
“We do the more peculiar carpentry, mostly with timber, anything with wood that’s interesting work,” Wey said, listing cutting timber to his clients’ specifications and disassembling, relocating and re-erecting vintage barns for homes or other type buildings as his specialties.
The log cabin construction project is propelled by a $150,000 state grant that Del. Kevin Hornberger secured through a bill that he introduced in 2020, Moore reported. In addition, according to Historical Society officials, the society raised an additional $25,000 through donations. Historical Society officials believe the entire project will cost about $175,000.
When the one-and-a-half story log cabin is completed — the hope is that it will be ready in May — the Historical Society plans to use the place, once again, as a tour exhibit for students and teachers on school class trips, as well as for Scouts troops and other organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, according to Moore.
Also a possibility, the new log cabin could serve as a unique place to hold meetings and even special events.
“It will have electricity, which the original one didn’t, so we are hoping that it will get used a lot more,” said Moore, who then remarked, “It’s always been a dream to do some candlelight tours with Christmas decorations.”
NEW WOOD, OLD TECHNIQUE
The foundation to accommodate the 17’-by-24’ log cabin was created by dispersing 18 yards of gravel into that space and then pouring concrete over it, which is a pretty standard technique, according to Wey.
Before creating that foundation, Wey and fellow workers started his on-site work by disassembling the old log cabin and salvaging what he could from it — including flooring, mantels, trim and the staircase, some of which has been incorporated into the new construction.
Far less common than the laying of the foundation, however, is how the timber used for building the new log cabin was sculpted by Wey and, to a much greater extent, his son and employee, Sam, 21.
While gathering his supplies for this project, Wey procured 70 logs that were harvested from white oak trees from Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, including some from woods in Cecil County. “White oak is good for rot resistance,” Wey noted.
Then those logs — most of them were 26 feet long and about 20 feet long — were hand hewed with a broad axe outside Wey’s shop. Essentially, Wey and his son took the new timber and used an old-fashioned method to shape that wood to make it suitable for log cabin construction.
“A broad axe has a different configuration than a regular axe. It likens a chisel,” Wey said. “A chopping motion is used, just like with a regular axe. It is hand hewn when you take a log that is round and make it flat with two parallel sides, which are called ‘faces’ (in the industry).”
It is physically demanding work. For this Historical Society log cabin project, it took about six or seven months of multi-hour days to hew those logs, according to Wey, who quickly pointed out that it was Sam who did most of that arduous work.
“It’s not always a full swing. Sometimes you use short, choppy swings,” Sam qualified with a smile, after hearing his dad give him credit for using the broad axe to hew the timber.
After the reshaping of the timber was completed, Wey and his workers assembled the cabin inside his shop to make sure all of the intricately cut pieces fit together correctly. The assembling is known as “joinery,” according to Wey, who explained that it is much easier to recalculate measurements and tweak the timber accordingly at his shop than it is to do on the actual construction site. That assembly at his shop took about two or three months.
One of the three such methods of interlocking timber, V-notch joiners were used to build this log cabin, Wey said. That means that the stacked, hand-hewn logs interlock at the four corners of the cabin, and it is at those spots where most of the weight of the building is supported, he added. The front door and the fireplace cause breaks in the timber flow, which also makes them load-bearing locations, Wey noted.
Pleased with the assembly at the shop, Wey and his workers disassembled the log cabin and then trailered it in pieces to the construction site behind the Historical Society, where he and his workers reassembled the log cabin. The on-site construction started in January.
There is plenty of work left to do, including installing windows and the front door. This week, along those lines, workers continued to construct a door jam that will be installed when completed. Flooring will be installed. A certified electrician also will come to finish the wiring work.
In addition, at some point, workers will select the most suitable color of chinking — a sealant that typically is comprised of a mixture of sand, lime, appropriate cement and wire and is used to fill the gaps between the hand-hewn logs. Then they will apply the chinking, which keeps out moisture.
“In the old days, they used rocks to fill it,” Wey said.
Wey and Sam have been working side by side at the construction site with a sub-contractor, Jeff Poteet, and Poteet’s 23-year-old daughter, Ella, who, like her father, is a skilled carpenter. Poteet’s company, which is based in Fair Hill, specializes in cabinetry and interior and exterior trim. Poteet has owned and operated the company, Poteet Carpentry, since 1994.
He and Wey have worked together on numerous projects over the years, according to Poteet, who noted, “We are very good friends outside of work.”
Although it has been hard work at times, Wey and Poteet, who both expressed an interest in things of the past, are deriving enjoyment and fulfillment from this Historical Society log cabin construction project.
“Jeff and I feel blessed to do something for our livings that we both thoroughly enjoy,” Wey summarized.
