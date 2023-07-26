An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday as the temperature will reach the mid 90s but with the humidity it will feel more like 100. Another Heat Advisory is expected for Saturday when the heat index will be 105.
ELKTON — While it’s not like the heat dome that has covered much of the south this summer, Cecil County can expect its own heat wave at least through Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Friday. Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the NWS in Sterling, Va., said Friday’s expected temperature will be even higher than Thursday.
“Friday we can expect temperatures up to 110 degrees with the heat index,” Belak said Thursday. Saturday the “feels like” temperature will be a mere 105 degrees.
“Saturday there will likely be another Heat Advisory,” he said, adding people need to keep an eye on the weather.
According to Belak these conditions could induce volatile weather conditions with a chance for storms Friday night but an even better chance Saturday. Expect the Friday storms to be isolated, he said.
“The Saturday storms are likely to be nasty and more widespread,” he warned. “There are so many ripples in the upstream.”
Those Saturday storms will be the result of a cold front coming through, which will drive the temperatures back into the low 80s Sunday.
In the meantime, the Cecil County Health Department and Delmarva Power have tips to help you cope.
Stay indoors if possible. If you must go outside drink plenty of water or other hydrating liquids before venturing out and continue to drink while outdoors. Seek out the shade while outdoors and visit cooling stations especially if your home is not air conditioned.
Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing and include a hat and sunscreen.
Check on elderly and handicapped family, friends and neighbors. Also check on pets and small children.
With triple digit temperatures outside, set your thermostat inside a few degrees higher to save energy. Make sure vents and ducts are not blocked. Turn on ceiling fans. If the direction is adjustable make sure it is rotating counterclockwise for summer. Close curtains to reduce sunlight heating up the house.
Also, use heat conducting appliances such as dryers and dishwashers at night when it is cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.