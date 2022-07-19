CECIL COUNTY — Tuesday saw voters from all across Cecil County make their way to the polls for the Maryland 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election. However, a constant theme at each polling station was a light turnout.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the last data available as of press time, 5,052 voters had cast their ballots county-wide, according to Doug Walker, Director of the Cecil County Board of Elections.
“People are just trickling in,” Marilyn Bennett, chief election judge at Perryville Middle School, told the Cecil Whig around noon on Tuesday, nearly five hours after the polls at that location opened.
Bennett noted that there had been no lines, as of late morning, even during the hour or so after the polls opened at 7 a.m., which is a common time for surges as people vote before heading to their jobs. “There was no morning rush,” Bennett commented.
Based on the numbers, however, it would appear that it had been a steady trickle at PVMS. As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, about four and a half hours into the primary, 143 people had voted at that polling place, Bennett reported. That translates to approximately 32 people casting ballots every hour at that location.
Some voters viewed the lack of lines as a blessing.
“After waiting in line for hours at Rising Sun High School my wife said she’d never vote again,” said Carlos Rapp.
Rapp said he always votes in person and on election day. He was happy to be able to get in and out of his polling station Calvert Elementary School quickly.
***
For some who casted their ballots on Tuesday, voting is viewed as a civic obligation, not just a right or a privilege.
“It is your duty as a U.S. citizen to vote,” emphasized 68-year-old Perryville resident Jerry Winters, who has been exercising his right to vote for about 50 years.
In addition, Winter voiced a strong political reason for voting on Tuesday. He did so after expressing his disappointment with the current administration in the White House and with all of those candidates seeking all lesser offices under the same political flag associated with President Biden.
“This country is going to hell in a handbasket right now. I am voting against all Democrats. People need to wake up. Biden is trying to turn us into a socialist country,” Winters said, before listing some of his grievances with the current state of affairs in the United States.
(Given that Republican and Democrat candidates appear on separate party ballots during a primary, it is more likely that Winters will be casting his anti-Democrat votes during the general election in November.)
Sabrina Van Voorhis, 19, is a first time voter who came out to the polls at North East Elementary with a fresh mind.
“I was looking forward to it ever since I became an adult,” Van Voorhis said. “I didn’t get to vote in the presidential election. I was 17 then, so I was really looking forward to this.”
Evan Jones and his wife, Virginia, explained to the Cecil Whig that voting gives them a voice in the process. They came to the Perryville polling place on Tuesday with their 8-month-old son, Reed, in tow.
“We believe if you don’t vote, you don’t have a say,” Evan said.
***
Several voters at Calvert Elementary School admit they were voting in person Tuesday because each missed the deadline for early voting.
“I would have come in person either way,” said Teresa Barton. She wasn’t about to vote by mail, she added.
“It might have been lost,” she said.
“I just let the day slip,” said Jerry Bullock of the last chance for early balloting. He considers the early voting a convenience.
Marie Welch is among those who dislike the mail in option.
“This is the way it’s supposed to be,” she said after casting her vote in person Tuesday. “It’s not supposed to be mailed in.”
Laney Engelberth said voting is important, regardless of how.
“But it’s kind of frustrating with a lot of different voting, which means they have to count all these different ballots,” Engelberth said.
Mark Welch opined that all the voting should take place in one day as it had been.
“That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Welch said. “I don’t like that it’s going to take them 30 days to make it official.”
For Clay McDowell, waiting until the polls opened Tuesday gave him a chance to study every candidate on the ballot.
“I was getting information from all their fliers; which were sleazy,” McDowell said. He was also sharing what he learned with others.
Monica Garcia-Wesley, the unaffiliated chief judge at the school, said turn out Tuesday was slow but steady.
Voters at Calvert were not happy with the prospect of not knowing the results in a timely fashion.
“We shouldn’t have to wait a month,” Rapp said. “It just causes fraud.”
McDowell agreed with his friend Rapp.
“As Carlos said, it leads to uncertainty and there’s the potential for fraud,” he said.
Sherri McQuerry said she’s disappointed in the prospect that the final results could be a month away.
“We need them sooner than that,” she said.
Bullock was not that impatient.
“It’s convenient,” he said of all the voting options. “I can wait.”
But Barbara Norton just wanted her voice to be heard.
“I always participate but this year it’s especially important,” Norton said. “I don’t like the way things are going with inflation and at the borders. We should continue with oil and gas until we get it figured out.”
