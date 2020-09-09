ELKTON —The Cecil County Department of Finance has opened two new windows for in-person collections in the lobby area at the County Administration Building. For the protection of the public and county employees, this is the only area of the administration building that will be open to the public. Access to all other areas is by appointment only.
The windows first opened yesterday and will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Following COVID-19 safety protocols, citizens entering the building will be required to use the touch-free, digital temperature scanner located at the front door, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The County encourages the use of the following payment options:
· Mail payments – Cecil County Department of Finance at 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 1100, Elkton, MD 21921
· Drop Box (check or money order) – Located directly to the right of the doors at the main entrance of the building at 200 Chesapeake Blvd.
· Online — at the county website http://www.ccgov.org – The View & Pay Bills Online link is located on the home page. There will be a convenience fee charged for all online payments. Credit Cards 2.39% and E-checks $0.95 per check (maximum $25,000 per transaction)
Landfill and Delinquent Tax payments cannot be processed online. For more information, or to process payments over the phone, contact the Finance Department at 410-996-5385.
