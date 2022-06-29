FAIR HILL — The Cecil County Fair returns July 22-30 with all the fan favorites and new attractions to delight, educate and entertain.
At the heart of every fair is Cecil County 4-H, with its many members and their projects and competitions. From the rabbits to beef cattle, horses, pigs and goats the youngsters have been preparing for bringing their best to the fair. That best includes vegetables, crafts, art, clothing and more.
Make sure your visit to the Cecil County Fair includes a stroll through the 4-H Barns. Where else will you get this close to a sweet little Swiss dairy cow or a herd of pygmy goats?
One person you will not see this year is Art Jennings, AKA Sonny Dayze. Jennings hinted last year that the 2021 Cecil County Fair would likely be his last. In and out of his clown attire, Jennings emceed a lot of events – from the Pedal Tractor Pulls to the Demolition Derby.
Al Miller, former Cecil County Fair Board president and current County Councilman, said the people at Stoney Roberts Productions, which is in charge of the derby, considers Jennings the best in that business. Jennings told Miller he may visit the fair but would not do any of the duties he had been doing for decades. If he comes at all it would likely be for one day and just to visit, Miller said.
The Demolition Derby, Painted Pony Rodeo, and truck and tractor pulls will return. New this year is a Power Wheel Derby Friday July 29 at 7:30. Competitors are youngsters on the battery powered versions of the big boy cars and trucks.
Cecil County Fair always brings in entertainment troupes. Once again Team Uprooted will be there turning logs into intricate carvings featuring wildlife. Those pieces will be auctioned off Wednesday and on Saturday July 30 at 7:30, proceeds to benefit the fair. Likewise, Mobile Glassblowing and Ironworks return. Fairgoers get mesmerized watching these artists turn globs of molten glass and glowing rods of wrought iron into various creations as well. Those works are also part of the July 27 and July 30 auctions.
He was here last in 2017 and Professor Bubblemaker is back to the Cecil County Fair with all his tricks. John Gradwohl, a.k.a Professor Bubblemaker, will be blowing bubbles of all sizes using all manner of devices.
New to the Cecil County Fair is Majestik Spectacular. Originally from Colombia and now based in Florida, Erick Dominguez is a 5th generation circus performer. He will be one of three at the fair performing acrobatics and stunts aboard motorcycles.
The first three days of the 9-day run is Old Time Farm Weekend featuring antique and classic farm equipment, truck and tractor pulls and the Cecil Farm Bureau Ambassador competition. Now in its second year, the competition invites boys and girls to compete for scholarships and a chance to represent Cecil County at the Maryland Farm Bureau Convention in December. The contest is the first Friday night, July 22, at 6 p.m.
Monday is Children’s Day with free admission for kids and special events during the day for the youngsters. Monday night is the Four Wheel Drive and Hot Stock Tractor Pulls.
Tuesday is Ag Day, with Military Appreciation Day held Wednesday. Painted Pony Championship Rodeo is Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Each night you’ll see barrel racing, clowns, and plenty of action involving bulls with a score to settle.
The final three nights at the Cecil County Fair features Demolition Derby action. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night – and a Saturday afternoon matinee – means lots of cars, trucks and school buses running at top speed at each other. It’s the ultimate process of elimination sport.
Music at this year’s Cecil County Fair is back in full force including the popular Gospel Night on Thursday. July 23 is Just Because (Classic rock & pop). Bad Alibi takes the Sunday night stage with new and modern country. SeppeRoxx brings rock to the stage Monday followed by a Tuesday night bluegrass performance by Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass. Trop rock band Chris Sacks Band performs Wednesday. Except for Gospel Night all the concerts begin at 7 on the stage by the Ed Walls Building.
Gospel Night begins at 6, bringing together three Southern Gospel groups – Nottingham Four, Downin Lane and The Griffith Family.
Friday night music fans will find local favorite Olivia Reynolds on the main stage with her original songs and popular country. Closing out the Cecil County Fair concerts is rock band Leadfoot, playing Saturday night.
Several days during the fair give the public a chance to get in on the fun with a hay toss, cow chip toss, pie eating contest and tug-o-war. There’s a pedal tractor pull for the kids.
Degeller Attractions will once again run the Midway with rides, games and carnival food. There are ride specials daily including Tuesday’s Buddy Night; buy two unlimited rides arm bands for $30.
Admission to the Cecil County Fair is $6 for adults and $3 for those 6-12 and 60 or older. Tickets can also be purchased online at Eventbrite. Parking is free with shuttle service available.
For all the details go to CecilCountyFair.org.
