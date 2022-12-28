The Paris Foundation is moving to Hollingsworth Manor

Elkton non-profit the Paris Foundation has been continuing its ministry from a trailer while work continues to build a 10,000 square foot building next door to the Family Education Center inside Hollingsworth Manor. The Foundation is currently looking to expand its community outreach and help community members achieve ServeSafe certifications.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — Three projects in Cecil County have received a combined total of $2,863,000 from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The awarded funds will go towards the construction of the Paris Foundation’s new Elkton community center, the I-95 Belvidere Road Interchange and the Cecil County Farm Museum.


