ELKTON — Three projects in Cecil County have received a combined total of $2,863,000 from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The awarded funds will go towards the construction of the Paris Foundation’s new Elkton community center, the I-95 Belvidere Road Interchange and the Cecil County Farm Museum.
The RMED fund, overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce, was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier in 2022 in order to boost economic development, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs in Maryland’s rural regions.
Of the nearly $3 million Cecil County received, $733,000 was awarded to the Elkton based nonprofit organization, the Paris Foundation. The Paris Foundation, currently running their operations out of a construction trailer, has been in the planning process of building a 10,000 square foot community center within Elkton. Prior to the grant, the project did not have a set timeline for completion.
“We are overjoyed,” said the Executive Director of the Paris Foundation, Mike Brandon. “This fund puts us at over half of what we need, based on the money we already have through donations and fundraising, so we have already commissioned our civil engineer to get him to prepare what he needs to present to the Town of Elkton and we have begun the process.”
The community center will feature a commercial-grade kitchen to allow the Paris Foundation to not only continue offering free nightly meals seven days a week, but will allow the organization to fulfill its plans of a ServeSafe certification program that will work with community members to achieve ServeSafe certifications so they can find jobs at local restaurants.
Brandon notes that when applying for the grant, the Maryland Department of Commerce requested that the project show more of an economic emphasis in order to receive funding. In doing so, the Paris Foundation received written endorsements for the project and programs associated with it from the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, the Susquehanna Workforce Network, the owner of Bakers Restaurant in Elkton, Rob Matthews and the owner of the Elkton Chick Fil A, Harry Marcus.
Through the endorsements and what Brandon considers great help from Council Vice President Bob Meffley, the Paris Foundation’s application was approved.
“In our role as council people, one of the most important things we can do is ask ‘how can we make things better and help people’ and this is a project that gives back,” said Meffley. “This is creating jobs and putting people back into the workforce and that’s one of the most important things we can do.”
The second Cecil County project to receive funding from the Rural Economic Development Fund is related to the I-95 Belvidere Road Interchange. The project received $1,980,000 and will provide improvements to Belvidere Road that will expand the road from two to four lanes as the new highway exit is built.
“This is one of three pieces of the puzzle that is the Belvidere Road project, the first part is the I-95 interchange by the Maryland Transportation Authority, then the county has the project to replace the bridge over the CSX rail line and that includes upgrading Belvidere Road to four lanes,” said the Director of Cecil County Public Works Scott Flanigan. “The four lane upgrade will focus on the part of Belvidere Road between the new bridge and the interchange.”
Flanigan said the third part of the Belvidere Road project includes expanding the stretch of Belvidere Road south of the CSX bridge all the way to Route 40 from two to four lanes as well. The speculated cost of expanding Belvidere Road to four lanes all the way to Route 40 is $29 million dollars.
“To get Belvidere Road to four lanes all the way to Route 40, we are calling that the ‘Ultimate Improvement’,” said Flanigan. “But it is unlikely the county will secure enough funding to get Belvidere Road to the Ultimate Improvements all in one step so we anticipate making short term improvements before implementing medium term improvements until finally implementing the Ultimate Improvements.”
Flanigan noted that the $1,980,000 from the Maryland Rural Economic Development Fund will fund the short term improvements. Flanigan also pointed out that the county has approved the use of $1 million county dollars to go toward the improvements. Adding the grant money to the approved county funds, the project currently has just under $3 million dollars to utilize.
“The Rural Grant Fund is a great assistance to the county in augmenting county funding and it will enable us to do more improvements to Belvidere Road then we otherwise would be able to do so it is very welcome,” said Flanigan.
The Belvidere Road I-95 interchange as well as CSX bridge projects are planned to be completed in 2025.
The final recipient of the Maryland Rural Economic Development Fund is the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center which received $150,000.
“The money will be going toward a building that includes a kitchen space as well as bathrooms,” said the President of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, Matt Stauffer. “This will allow us to host a variety of events as well as be a destination for the county third graders because we have an agreement with the school system, we just needed bathrooms in order to do so.”
In the grant fund, it is noted that culinary students from the Cecil County School of Technology’s culinary program will be involved with designing the kitchen, creating inventory lists and preparing and serving meals to Cecil County Public School students once the facility is built.
“My thought was to have a small kitchen so, when events are hosted, the students from the tech school can come down and learn how to cook and serve people at work in that atmosphere so they can go work in a restaurant during summer break or whenever,” said Council Vice President Bob Meffley. “So it lets them apply what they learn in the tech school to real life.”
Stauffer said that he hopes the implementation of the kitchen and bathrooms will be complete by the end of 2024.
“This money will afford the organization to expand one of our main missions which is education,” said Stauffer. “With the bathrooms we will be able to house larger groups for a longer time like workshops, field trips, etc. It will allow us to educate the community as well as host other agricultural related events.”
