David Trolio

Pictured in this file photo is Cecil County’s Director of Community Services David Trolio. The Cecil County Department of Community Services recently received $43,947 from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victims Services to provide rental assistance to victims of domestic violence.

 CEICL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY KATIE TABELING

ELKTON — The Cecil County Department of Community Services recently received $43,947 from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victims Services to provide rental assistance to victims of domestic violence.


