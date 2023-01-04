Pictured in this file photo is Cecil County’s Director of Community Services David Trolio. The Cecil County Department of Community Services recently received $43,947 from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victims Services to provide rental assistance to victims of domestic violence.
The rental assistance program is a pre-existing program under the Human Services Division of the Department of Community Services, provided by the Domestic Violence Rape Crisis Center.
The Domestic Violence Rape Crisis Center, also called The Bridge, provides short-term crisis intervention and therapeutic services to victims of partner violence and sexual assault. The Bridge services include temporary shelter for victims of partner violence, advocacy, court and hospital accompaniment, crisis counseling, support groups, protective order assistance and referrals to appropriate community resources.
“We already have an existing transitional housing program where we help individuals after they exit one of our shelters,” said the Director of Community Services, David Trolio. “We work with landlords to provide them rental assistance for a period of about six months.”
Trolio noted that this is the best usage of the grant money since the grant money is required to be spent by the end of FY 2023 in June.
“We aren’t allowed to make capital purchases with this and it wouldn’t make sense to start a new program that would have to abruptly end at the end of fiscal year 2023 so we are putting toward this program,” said Trolio.
The resolution to provide the $43,947 in grant funding to the Department of Community Services was introduced to the council during the legislative session on Dec. 20 and is scheduled for consideration on Jan. 3, 2023.
