ELKTON — Discussing the challenges of being the minority party, Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35B), Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36) and Del. Jeff Ghrist (R-36) spoke at a Cecil County Republican Women’s Club meeting Monday evening to give their perspective on this year’s session, as well as plans for future Maryland General Assembly sessions. The 90-day session, which ended April 10, saw all three of house Republicans’ proposed bills fail to pass through the Democrat-majority chamber.
Hornberger, Ghrist and Jacobs are three of the 39 Republicans in the 141-seat chamber of Maryland’s House of Representatives.
As the minority party, the representatives emphasized how challenging it was for them to even amend bills like SB1; a bill that passed both the house and the senate that restricts where a person can legally wear and carry a handgun in the state.
“The Senate tried to kill SB1 and they couldn’t, so they told us to kill it, but it’s 102 Democrats to 39 Republicans,” said Jacobs. “We fight above our weight all of the time but it’s tough in circumstances like that once a bill hits the floor.”
Although both House and Senate Republicans were unsuccessful with taking down SB1, Hornberger, Ghrist and Jacobs all said they are happy to have at least gotten the legislation amended before it passed.
House Republicans proposed three bills during the 90-day session:
Truancy Reduction Act of 2023 (HB739)
A bill aimed to alter the definition of “full–time equivalent enrollment” in the calculation for State education aid.
School Safety Enhancement Act of 2023 (HB738)
A bill that would increase an annual appropriation to the Safe Schools Fund from $10,000,000 to $20,000,000 to provide grants to local school systems and local law enforcement agencies to assist in meeting an annual reporting requirement on law enforcement coverage in public schools.
Right to Learn Act (HB737)
A bill that would allow students attending failing schools the choice to change schools as well as expand upon the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today (BOOST) Program – a program that provides vouchers to low-income students so they can attend private schools.
“This bill (HB737) was caucus priority and even though it – along with the other bills – didn’t pass, a lot of stuff advocated for [in the bill] received preserved funding in the budget,” said Hornberger.
According to Ghrist, when HB737 went to a conference committee because of a stalemate between the house and the senate, the house enacted changes.
“What they ended up doing was adding an additional $400 million to Kerwin and then the senators increased the amount within the BOOST program by about $2.5 million,” said Ghrist.
Despite the many challenges that the representatives said they encountered this session, one of the things they are most proud of is the amount of state money they were able to secure for Cecil County.
The state budget shows a total of $176.46 million earmarked to Cecil County, a $20 million increase from Fiscal Year 2023’s budget.
Hornberger noted that $17.1 million of the $176.46 million in Cecil County funding is from the Department of Natural Resources for nine projects across four parks in Cecil County – including the Port Deposit State Historical Park.
The legalization of recreational cannabis drew much interest, as both Ghrist and Hornberger stated that they voted in favor of the legalization.
“Prohibitions do not work – they haven’t in the past,” said Ghrist. “There is an underground market for pot and there are people dying over the money and drugs in that market.”
Hornberger speculated that the impact of cannabis reform on Cecil County will be minimal.
“This bill will increase the amount of retail locations,” said Hornberger. “In terms of Cecil County, we’re probably going to see three to five dispensaries pop up but I do not think the number of users will sky rocket.”
A controversial bill that appeared in this year’s session was the County Boards of Education Curriculum Guides and Courses of Study Requirements Bill (HB119), which did not finish the legislative process before the session’s end.
HB119, if passed, would have mandated that all school curriculum would be set by the state.
“We do not want the education curriculum policy coming from D.C and we do not want it coming from Annapolis,” said Hornberger.
Ghrist explained that the reason HB119 was proposed was because of the backlash certain counties in Maryland had in response to the presence of LGBTQ+-related subject matter in public school health curriculums. Ghrist said that the amount of backlash was uncalled for and jeopardized the entire state’s freedom in curriculum.
The representatives all agreed that regardless of the political climate, maintaining professionalism as an elected official is the only way to maintain legislative productivity.
“If we want to get anything done, we can’t be unprofessional, because we have a lot more to lose than we do to gain as elected officials,” said Ghrist. “We talk about political capital so if we want to kill or amend a bill, we are more likely to do so if we have political capital because we have built that respect and people who conduct themselves poorly do not make anything better because they are not respected.”
In the next session, representatives said that their top priority is to continue delivering on tax cuts.
“This budget really hamstrung all of our tax cuts and budget initiatives, so we will make sure they are a big goal for us in the next session,” said Hornberger.
