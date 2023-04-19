041923_whg_RepsGenAssemRecapImages1.jpg

(Left) Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36), (center) Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35B) and (right) Del. Jeff Ghrist (R-36) discuss legislative efforts during the 2023 General Assembly at a meeting of the Cecil County Republican Women’s Club on Monday.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

ELKTON — Discussing the challenges of being the minority party, Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35B), Del. Jay Jacobs (R-36) and Del. Jeff Ghrist (R-36) spoke at a Cecil County Republican Women’s Club meeting Monday evening to give their perspective on this year’s session, as well as plans for future Maryland General Assembly sessions. The 90-day session, which ended April 10, saw all three of house Republicans’ proposed bills fail to pass through the Democrat-majority chamber.


