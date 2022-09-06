ELKTON — A Cash4Life winning lottery ticket was sold in Chesapeake City August 28. The winning ticket awards the player with $1,000 a day for life with the option of a one time payout of $7 million. A Cecil couple claimed the winning ticket on Sept. 1, and the “King” and “Queen” plan to use the prize to pay off their bills, help support their children and their families and to retire comfortably. The winning ticket was sold out of the Eagles Nest gas station located at 2754 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City. “We feel pretty good, it is awesome that we sold a winning ticket,” said Dan Patel, one of the owners of the gas station. During the August 29 Cash4Life drawing, 3,414 Maryland players won a prize of $2 and up. Since the start of Cash4Life in 2014, there have been 61 top-prize winners of $1,000 a day for life and 159 second-tier winners of $1,000 a week for life. Cash4Life is currently offered in 10 states- Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Tennessee- the Maryland Lottery began offering Cash4Life tickets in 2016. $7,500 will be awarded to the Eagles Nest Gas station from the Maryland Lottery as an award for selling the lucky ticket. The Cash4Life prize offers winners a choice between – pre-tax – annual payments of $365,000 or $7 million cash. The “King and Queen” chose the cash option. “Now we can retire comfortably with no debt,” the “King” told the Maryland Lottery.
