CECIL COUNTY — A married couple accused of molesting two children in their care numerous times over a two-year period remained jailed on no bonds Tuesday, six days after their bail review hearings, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Investigators identified the defendants in charging documents as Cecil County residents John David Keegan, 32, and Shannon Marie Keegan, 39
In two separate indictments, John Keegan is charged with 20 counts of sex abuse of a minor — a felony that, if found guilty, is punishable by up to 25 years in prison per conviction, court records show. Also in two separate indictments, Shannon Keegan is facing 11 charges of sex abuse of a minor, in addition to three counts of accessory after the fact and one count each of neglect of a minor and rendering a child in need of assistance, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes ordered that both Keegans be held without bond during their bail review hearings on Wednesday, six days after investigators arrested them, court records show.
Court records allege that the Keegans were both present when they molested the children separately on several occasions from January 2021 to January 2023, with the man and woman forcing each youngster to perform sex acts on them and they performing sex acts on the each child. One of the charging documents alleges that John Keegan also molested one of the children alone on several occasions in the shower and in bed. The children were approximately 5 and 8 when the two-year period of alleged molestation started, court records show.
The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office started its most recent investigation on Aug. 11, when it received a referral from Cecil County Children and Family Services alleging “a possible sexual assault of two children,” according to court records, which do not specify how the alleged abuse came to light. (Court records indicate that a related investigation had started on Jan. 23, some seven months earlier.) Charging documents indicate that authorities removed the children from the Keegans’ home.
During separate interviews conducted by investigators, the children detailed the alleged molestation by the Keegans, court records show. The younger child told investigators that the Keegans would “set up red glowing crystals and chant in a language unfamiliar” to that child inside the couple’s bedroom, before they allegedly molested the youngster after they had disrobed and had forced that child to do likewise, according to the charging document.
The older child told investigators that the Keegans explained that the alleged sexual contact is “healthy and normal” and that “this behavior is how we show our love,” court records allege. That alleged victim also told investigators that the Keegans instructed not to tell anyone “or they would have to kill” that child. That child also alleged that Shannon Keegan placed a “big black gun” to that youngster’s head some time in early January 2021, according to the charging document.
One of John Keegan’s jury trials is scheduled to start on Dec. 12, and the other is set to begin on Jan. 24, according to court records, which further indicate that each trial is expected to last three days.
Shannon Keegan’s jury trial in her child molestation case is scheduled to start on Feb. 20 and it, too, is expected to last three days, court records show. A jury trial for the case in which Shannon Keegan is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact and two other charges is set to start on Jan. 16 and is expected to last three days, according to court records, which indicate that she allegedly committed those offenses during December 2022.
