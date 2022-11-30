Cecil County Christmas Parade postponed due to weather Saturday

Mother Nature has put the Grinch on plans for the Cecil County Christmas Parade. It’s been postponed for this Saturday and re-scheduled for Dec. 10 at noon instead. The forecast this Saturday calls for rain and winds.

NORTH EAST — Cecil County’s Christmas Parade has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.


