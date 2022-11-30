Mother Nature has put the Grinch on plans for the Cecil County Christmas Parade. It’s been postponed for this Saturday and re-scheduled for Dec. 10 at noon instead. The forecast this Saturday calls for rain and winds.
NORTH EAST — Cecil County’s Christmas Parade has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
In a statement from North East Town Hall, Melissa Cook-MacKenzie, town administrator, said some of the parade participants were considered in the decision.
“A factor in the decision is the knowledge that many of the entries would be unable to participate as a result of the potential weather conditions,” the statement reads, adding “the safety of the entries, spectators, volunteers and workers has to be paramount.”
Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va., said the rain would start at daybreak Saturday and end at noon, with a quarter inch of rainfall expected. However, Rosa said the wind would continue to blow 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 mph.
“It will be windy all day,” Rosa said, noting Friday and Sunday would be better weather.
The new parade date is Dec. 10, with the fun starting at noon.
Meanwhile Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza did not have a rain date and will go on as planned. It’s scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with a lighted tractor parade at 6, as well as ice skating, carriage rides and snowboarding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.