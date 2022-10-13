ELKTON — After the location changed for the Cecil County Board of Education’s (CCBOE) October meeting due to crowd size, dozens gathered in the parking lot of the Cecil County School of Technology to protest what Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) is teaching in its curriculum.
The protesters believe that the current curriculum, specifically reading materials, is inappropriate for children and pushes an agenda they do not agree with.
“A parents’ right to choose how to direct their children’s upbringing does not end at the school gate,” said a speaker at the event. “Schools must respect parents’ wishes when it comes to divisive and harmful issues including radical gender ideology and critical race theory.”
Before the meeting, the crowd gathered in the parking lot to listen to speakers discuss their feelings toward the direction of the education system, religion and the importance of “stepping up and speaking out to save and protect the children.”
“We gotta learn to show up, stand up and speak up if we want our children to experience the true liberties our founding fathers prayed for,” said Rick Cech, the director of Reform Now, the group that organized the protest, during his speech to the crowd.
The public speaking portion of the CCBOE meeting was placed at the end of the agenda, allowing for CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson to begin the meeting with a presentation addressing many of the issues protesters were concerned about.
“It is easy to look at the Board of Education as a bureaucracy but it is not,” said Lawson. “We are all parents and we want to do what’s best for everybody.”
In the presentation, Lawson presented survey results through pie charts on topics asking parents with children in the CCPS system questions related to how appropriate the instructional information children are receiving is, the cultural diversity provided to students through the material, communication between teachers and parents, concerns with instructional material and much more.
The data showed that 74 percent of 2,905 responses agree that the instructional resources provided to children are developmentally appropriate while 26 percent disagreed. Referring to the same 2,905 public responses, 92 percent agreed that should they have a concern about the instructional material or other content in the classroom, they feel comfortable communicating with their child’s teacher, administrators, or school administrators.
“We are never going to get 100 percent but again, it is a constant reflection on how to troubleshoot the issue,” said Lawson.
Lawson continued to explain to the crowd that the Maryland State Education Standard determines the material to be taught in the classroom and that the curriculum is how the school chooses to teach the material to meet the state standards. Local teachers are not responsible for the material that goes into the classroom, the State Department of Education is.
A total of 13 speakers were signed up to speak during the public participation section of the meeting but only 12 ended up participating – many of whom gave statements condemning the protesters and their concerns.
“When a publisher stopped printing an old Dr. Seuss book because it did contain racism and stereotypes, these people complained and claimed the world was becoming too sensitive,” said one of the speakers. “These individuals have jumped on the censoring books bandwagon and demand these books, conveniently written largely by women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ authors be censored because they’re just trying to protect our kids.”
Speakers from the protest who spoke during the public participation section of the meeting made references to controversial books and authors like Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston – a book that was claimed to be found in the library of Elkton High School by a parent that reportedly took six months to be removed from the school after it was reported to the administration.
“I ask the school board to place a sense of urgency on this matter,” said protest organizer Ron Robusto. “Use your authority and direct superintendent Lawson to remove these books today.”
Superintendent Lawson responded to the comments made during the public participation section by stating that none of the books or authors that were brought up are in CCPS’s system to the best of his knowledge and that the incident with Red White and Royal Blue was not brought to the school’s attention by a parent, but a media specialist employed by the school system to monitor school books.
“If you’re coming to speak during public comment, be accurate,” said Lawson.
