CECIL COUNTY — This year’s Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) grants provide $300,000 in additional funding to Cecil County-based non-profit organizations than in 2023. The grants maintain their focus on addiction recovery, disability assistance, youth intervention and more.
The FY24 VLT grants – which are funded by a portion of VLT revenue from Hollywood Casino Perryville – provided $700,000 to 61 of the 78 applicants that applied for grants this year.
The purpose of the VLT grant program is to provide funding to local nonprofit and not-for-profit agencies located or working in Cecil County to address the needs of the community in priority areas such as- Economic Development, Education, Infrastructure, and Safe, Healthy and Active Communities.
The top funded organizations this year are:
The Cecil County Meditation Center which provides free conflict resolution services through meditation, education and training received two $12,000 grants.
Bayside Community Network, an organization that works to help people with mainly developmental impairment disabilities learn to live as normal and independent lives as their capabilities will allow, received two grants for a combined total of $25,260.
The highest funded organization this year is Youth Empowerment Source (YES), an organization that focuses on supporting and educating youth and their families to prevent drug addiction. YES received two grants that total $32,000.
Dexter House, an organization that provides transitional housing and support to people in recovery; the Cecil County Men’s Homeless Shelter; Voices of Hope, a addiction outreach organization; the Boys and Girls Club and the Cecil County Health Department each received a $22,000 grant.
Last year, 58 organizations split $400,000 across 60 grants. This year’s VLT grant distribution provides one more grant than last year, but shows a decrease of five organizations as the 61 grants and $700,000 was distributed among 53 organizations.
“These local organizations make a big impact in our community which is why my administration is pleased to provide an increase in VLT grant funding this year,” said Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.