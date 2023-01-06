John Donohue, Deputy Director of Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and Michael Berth, Emergency Planner, speak to the mayor and commissioners of Perryville prior to the town’s adoption of the Cecil County Hazardous Mitigation Plan in November.
CECIL COUNTY — After the plan was adopted and put into action by all eight county municipalities, the Cecil County Council unanimously voted in favor of officially adopting the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan at Tuesday night’s council session. The plan, created by the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, identifies natural hazards, risks, vulnerabilities and course of action plans for the entire county to prepare for, respond to and prevent potential disasters.
The county is required to have a new hazard mitigation plan every five years as mandated by the federal government’s Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. A county with an approved hazard mitigation plan will be able to seek federal assistance in the event that a disaster occurs or the county needs money to prevent a disaster from occurring.
“Having an approved plan means we remain eligible for any Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding streams for grant programs involving mitigation projects as well as some post-disaster funding that we may apply for if, say, a big storm comes through,” said the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director John Donohue.
Another benefit to the county for having an approved hazard mitigation plan is the increase to the county’s Community Rating System (CRS) the plan provides, which Donohue said benefits residents with flood insurance.
“The approved plan raises our CRS which when our CRS increases, the premiums for residents with flood insurance are lower,” said Donohue. “Without this approved plan, residents would have higher premiums.”
The 512-page plan sets the foundation for mitigation projects across all eight municipalities in Cecil County. Under the plan, each municipality needed to adopt the hazard mitigation plan to take responsibility for what hazards, both natural and man-made, may be located in their jurisdiction.
“For things within a municipality’s jurisdiction that are a hazard or risk, the municipality has responsibility for the oversight and expenditures,” said Donohue. “So, if Elkton wanted to move their water treatment plant because it gets flooded out, they would have to pay for that.”
Although, not all hazards in Cecil County sit within a town’s limits.
“Because there are county roads and state roads and county infrastructure that might go through hazard areas, the county needs to be involved in the plan also,” said Donohue.
In adopting the plan, the county assumes the responsibility of oversight and expenditures for hazards that are outside of town limits and on county property.
Before the plan could reach this point, Donohue said that an extensive amount of work needed to be done.
“The plan had to go through a long process of something called a Threat and Hazards Identification Risk Assessment (THIRA) that goes through the idea of all man-made and natural hazards and the amount of risk they pose to the county,” said Donohue. “An example is a volcano which we don’t have to worry about, but hurricanes are a potential huge risk for us so we have to get into the specifics of the damages that a hurricane might pose.”
Donohue noted that, after the THIRA process was completed a number of years ago, the next step was to identify projects that the county could complete that might minimize the effects of a potential hazard.
“After the THIRA, the mitigation plan has to identify what the history of the hazards has been and how all potential groups in the county worked together to address the hazard, then a draft was completed of the plan and sent for open comment, which we completed two years ago,” said Donohue.
After the open comment period, the plan was submitted to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management who reviewed the plan and forwarded it to FEMA for final review.
Donohue became part of the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan process after FEMA disapproved the plan.
“It was a bit of a personnel change and I got it with a long list stating why it was not approved,” said Donohue. “Most of the comments had to do with the process of our plan as well as the detail of the plan so we had to make revisions and resubmit.”
Upon resubmission, the plan gained the status of “approval after adoption” from FEMA, meaning that it needed to be adopted by the municipalities and the county prior to final approval. Now that the plan has been universally adopted, it is considered approved.
“Although the process was quite involved, being as involved as we were helped us get closer to the local municipalities by understanding what their priorities are and their concerns which puts in a better place for the next process,” said Donohue.
