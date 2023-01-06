Perryville to adopt Cecil County HAZMAT plan as its own

John Donohue, Deputy Director of Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and Michael Berth, Emergency Planner, speak to the mayor and commissioners of Perryville prior to the town’s adoption of the Cecil County Hazardous Mitigation Plan in November.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CECIL COUNTY — After the plan was adopted and put into action by all eight county municipalities, the Cecil County Council unanimously voted in favor of officially adopting the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan at Tuesday night’s council session. The plan, created by the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, identifies natural hazards, risks, vulnerabilities and course of action plans for the entire county to prepare for, respond to and prevent potential disasters.


