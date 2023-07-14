Cruz Quinteros (left), 6, and his eight-year-old sister, Rosemary, strike a pose Saturday during the 4-H Fashion Revue Judging Contest at the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton. The winners will be announced during the annual 4-H Fashion Revue, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 23 under the Carl Stafford Pavilion on the Fair Hill fairgrounds. The revue will take place during the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOS BY CARL HAMILTON
Ellianna Cordrey, 7, of Oxford, Pa., twirls in her purple Swing Era dress Saturday during a break in the 4-H Fashion Revue Judging Contest in the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Hannah Johnson, 12, of Rising Sun, poses in her evening gown Saturday during a break in the 4-H Fashion Revue Judging Contest at the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Ellianna Cordrey, 7, of Oxford, Pa., poses in her purple Swing Era dress Saturday during a break in the 4-H Fashion Revue Judging Contest in the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Hannah Johnson, 12, of Rising Sun, poses for a photo in her evening gown Saturday during a break in the 4-H Fashion Revue Judging Contest at the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton.
ELKTON — As the Cecil County Fair nears, the rodeo vibe was strong when eight-year-old Rosemary Quinteros and her brother, Cruz, 6, simultaneously struck poses last Saturday morning inside the Cecil County Extension Office near Elkton while sporting their eye-catching outfits.
Rosemary was clad in a black cowboy hat, red boots and a pink and white dress that featured a Gingham pattern on the top part of the frock and a polka dot design on the skirt section. Frilly, white lace accented the sleeves of her dress.
“I am a country singer,” Rosemary volunteered and then quickly followed up her generic description by commenting, “If I had to pick one, it would be Taylor Swift.”
As for Cruz, he was bedecked in a white cowboy hat, brown cowboy boots, red chaps over faded blue jeans and a dark blue shirt with white-stitched piping beneath a red vest. Holding a blue lasso that served as an accessory, the boy also sported a brown belt with a big silver buckle.
“I am a bull-rider,” Cruz explained matter-of-factly.
Accompanied by their mother, Elkton-area resident Heather Quinteros, Rosemary and Cruz were among the twelve Cecil County 4H members who participated Saturday in the Fashion Revue Judging Contest ahead of the annual 4-H Fashion Revue, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 23 under the Carl Stafford Pavilion during the Cecil County Fair.
During that fashion revue — the annual event dates back more than 50 years — the judges will announce the ribbon-winners of Saturday’s Judging Contest in its two categories — ready to wear and sewing construction, according to Joan Gaffney, a member of the Fashion Review Committee who is also a 4-H volunteer and, in addition, runs her own 4-H Club. Children and teens from ages 8 to 18 are eligible to be 4-H members.
Competitors in the ready-to-wear category can model outfits that they created with clothing “from the store or from their closet,” Gaffney said. The construction category is for participants who designed and sewed their outfits, she added. Regardless of which category a child or teen chooses, valuable lessons are learned, according to Gaffney.
“One girl told me she learned about budgeting. They learn where to buy. It teaches them selection,” Gaffney said. “Sewing teaches them about colors and patterns. It teaches them how to select patterns and even modify patterns to put their own spin on it, to make it their own.”
Rosemary, who will be starting third grade after summer break, and Cruz, who will be entering kindergarten, competed in the ready-to-wear category. Saturday marked the first time that Cruz competed in a fashion show, and he admitted that he was a little nervous.
As for Rosemary, though, she is a seasoned veteran. She participated in the 4-H Fashion Revue for the first time last year, sewing her outfit to compete in the construction category. When asked on Saturday if she was apprehensive about the fashion show, Rosemary said, “Nope,” and smiled.
