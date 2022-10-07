NORTH EAST — Cecil College recently received a $47,353 grant from the Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Early Childhood to fund their program to help childcare providers across the county pursue a college degree.
“The continuation of this grant is an exciting opportunity for Cecil County and those individuals working in child care to have their tuition paid for,” Jennifer Greenfield, Professor of Teacher Education at Cecil College, said.
The grant goes towards a program at the college called The Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund. The fund, along with the grant which has been going on for five years, helps child care providers cover the cost of tuition, books, and fees for childcare providers interested in pursuing an Associate of Arts in Teaching (AAT) degree in Early Childhood Education or Elementary Education.
“There is a need for additional child care services in Cecil County and this grant enables those providers to earn a degree without going into debt,” Greenfield said. “It’s a win-win situation.”
According to Alyssa Ehrsam, coordinator for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund, one of the requirements for the program is that the child care provider must have worked in the childcare field for a minimum of one year for ten hours a week.
The program began in 2018. Four students have participated since its inception, with two graduating from the program.
Ehrsam hopes to continue to grow the program in the coming years.
“We have to grow at Cecil College and get as many childcare providers as we can, to come back and increase their education and move on to four year colleges, like our two graduates so far,” Ehrsam said.
