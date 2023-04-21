CECIL COUNTY — Since 2018, Cecil College has been working on implementing a marine diesel program. With secured grant money, a partnership with an international marine workforce company, Safe Harbor Marinas, and a newly built classroom at the Bohemia Vista Marina, officials anticipate the program to officially launch late this summer.
The program’s curriculum will follow that of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) — a non-profit organization that sets standards for the safe construction and maintenance of boats in the United States.
The program is anticipated to be held two nights a week over the duration of six months where students will be able to identify and utilize engine theories; maintenance and troubleshooting; electrical systems; plumbing systems; customer service; installation of equipment and how to work with different boat materials and composites.
Upon completion, students will earn their Marine Service Technician Certificate, which is part of the ABYC.
“The great thing with having ABYC’s stamp of approval is that it is a known organization and the individual with that certification will be recognized when seeking employment,” said the college’s Dean of Career and Community Education Miles Dean.
The college’s interest in implementing a marine diesel program follows conversations between college officials and the Marine Trade Association of Maryland where it was indicated that there is a severe need for marine techs.
“At the college we are always keeping our eyes and ears open to new ways to enhance the workforce,” said Dean. “The need for growth in this marine technology workforce is obvious and that is how this program started.”
With the idea of a marine diesel program now put into action, Safe Harbor Marinas pledged to build a facility at the Bohemia Vista Marina in Chesapeake City for the college to use for the marine diesel program.
“Safe Harbor is bringing people in from all over the place and sending them far away for training so it makes perfect sense for our local marina owners, Safe Harbor and us to support this marine technology programs efforts,” said Dean.
The college is utilizing a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce to outfit the classroom with all of the tools and technology appropriate for providing as close to a real world education experience as possible.
“We are starting this from scratch so we are trying to make the classroom and lab space as realistic as a shop space as possible,” said the Program Coordinator for Workforce Development and Business Solutions Amanda Pringle. “This is really going to help us get everything off of the ground from the start so the instructor can instruct in real world equipment and scenarios.”
Pringle noted that roughly 65 people have expressed interest in the program. For more information, contact Skills4U@cecil.edu.
“Our students will have a marina site with access to a great facility and boats- right next door to a working shop,” said Dean. “It is a great opportunity and we are excited to provide this program to the county and the region.”
