Campus Entrance
PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COLLEGE

CECIL COUNTY — Since 2018, Cecil College has been working on implementing a marine diesel program. With secured grant money, a partnership with an international marine workforce company, Safe Harbor Marinas, and a newly built classroom at the Bohemia Vista Marina, officials anticipate the program to officially launch late this summer.


