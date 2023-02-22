NORTH EAST — Cecil College students interested in certain healthcare career fields not available in Cecil County can now get that degree thanks to the Maryland Education Alliance.
Richard Haubert, public relations coordinator for Cecil College, said Cecil is one of seven colleges participating in MEA.
“Students complete two to three semesters here and then do their specialized classes elsewhere,” Haubert said.
Haubert said MEA “creates a clear, seamless pathway for students to move from one community college to another and decreases the need to run highly specialized, costly, and sometimes low-enrolled programs at several locations.”
He added it allows these community colleges to share resources and expertise while meeting community needs.
For example, he said a student interested in a career in nuclear medicine technology or respiratory therapy — not available at Cecil College — would take all the general education courses close to home, then take the specific coursework for that discipline at an MEA-participating college.
Harford Community College and Chesapeake College as well as Anne Arundel, Carroll and Prince George’s Community Colleges and College of Southern Maryland are part of the alliance.
Haubert said students coming from Cecil would pay the Cecil College tuition rate for the classes.
The goal of MEA is to get all 16 community colleges in Maryland into the alliance; although Haubert admits that Garrett College in McHenry would present travel challenges. The college is located in McHenry, Md.
Not only does this program help students, Haubert said, it also helps colleges.
“We don’t have to duplicate the curriculum and recreate the wheel,” Haubert said, which saves also on the cost of equipment and staffing.
Local students in medical fields would conduct their clinical work close to home, he added. At the completion of the coursework, the credits would then be added to the student’s Cecil College transcript for graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.