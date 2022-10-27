NORTH EAST — The second College For a Day event brought local high school students to experience a day in the life of Cecil College students this past Friday.
“The kids who are on the fence whether to go to college or not, that gives them a good feel for the college experience,” said Rich Haubert, public relations coordinator for Cecil College.
In the fall of 2019, Cecil College reached out to Cecil County Public Schools to set up an event that would allow CCPS students to be on Cecil’s campus.
To start, Cecil College gave the around 61 students and 19 parents that attended a tour of the campus. As part of the event, students got to attend either a mock class or a course in session to see what it would be like to attend a college level class. The students got to choose when they registered for the event which types of classes they wanted to attend.
As part of the event, students were offered a diverse range of classes to chose from, including Accounting, Botany, Charcoal Drawing, Chemistry, Clinical Orthopedics, Digital Illustration, Economics, Human Anatomy & Physiology, Interpersonal Communication, Introduction to Engineering Design, Introduction to Sociology, Light Painting Photography, Precalculus, and Psychology 101.
Attendees enjoyed the chance to see how daily life at Cecil operates.
“Mainly I just wanted to get out of the house and see how the college is and everything,” Sean Feiler, a tenth grader from North East High, said.
There were two sessions where the students got to do hands-on learning in classes such as Digital Illustration or Chemistry. In Digital Illustration, the students got to draw an object or animal using the college’s digital art software, such as Adobe Photoshop.
Students also had the chance to sit and take notes in a lecture environment with college students to see what a college class is all about.
After the first 30 minute session, the high school students went to another class to get a picture of what it is like to transition to another class in college.
At noon the students went to the Tech Center on campus to enjoy free Chick-Fil-A provided by Cecil College.
Post-lunch there was a student life presentation made by Cheryl Davis-Robinson, director of student life, where she talked about what a student can expect on campus, as well as the clubs and other available activities for students on the Cecil College campus.
Kimberly Joyce, vice president of student services & enrollment management, revealed some big news to the students and parents before the events of the day began.
“If you go to a Cecil County public school, you will be eligible for free tuition starting next semester at Cecil College,” Joyce said.
The dual-enrollment classes will be free as long as the class is taught by Cecil faculty.
“A champion has stamina, they have strength, they have determination, they have drive, to reach their goals and get the job done,” Tomeka Swan, director of records and registration for Cecil College, said.
Adalyn Davis came all the way from Pennsylvania to see what Cecil College had to offer.
“I just wanted to come out to learn a bit, my sister already goes here, so I just wanted to learn a little bit more, thinking about maybe doing a summer class,” Davis said.
