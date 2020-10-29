NORTH EAST — Cecil College recently established a Cecil Pride Scholarship, providing $1,000 per academic year to a student who identifies as LGBTQ beginning fall 2021. The anonymous donor indicated a preference for students enrolled in STEM programs.
Cecil College President Mary Bolt said the school is committed to fostering academic excellence among a diverse body of students.
“At Cecil College, we pride ourselves on being a campus and a larger community that’s inclusive of a diversity of people, diversity of thoughts and practices,” Bolt said. “Seahawk pride is based on mutual respect, and we say there’s no place for hate on our campuses.”
Cecil College Foundation, which administers a number of scholarship opportunities for students, will review applications from students to identify the recipient. Because the donor was anonymous, some details about the scholarship remain uncertain, including how long it will be maintained. Bolt said that more donations could come, sustaining the funding in future years.
“This is an amazing scholarship, and I would certainly welcome additional contributions,” she said. “We want to ensure that the financial needs of all of our students are supported and met so that they can receive the education that they wish in order to achieve their goals and their dreams.”
The scholarship builds on other programs that support LGBTQ students at Cecil College, including the student-led social club Allies, as well as a voluntary allies training program for faculty and staff which has had over 30 participants.
For August Doyle, a psychology major at Cecil College, supporting LGBTQ students in STEM courses is an important way to make those fields more welcoming.
“I was more intimidated to join higher classes like STEM because I know they’re not diverse,” Doyle said. “I met another trans student in my sociology course, and having that other trans person in the classroom — we both have similar experiences, and that’s such a big thing for me.”
Clarence Orsi, an associate professor of English at Cecil College, is the faculty advisor for the Allies club. He said being part of the group has been one of the more meaningful things he’s done during his time at the school.
“I’m really grateful for the students who show up, because we wouldn’t have the club without those students,” Orsi said. “This has been an important space for people to decompress and just find a sense of a certain groundwork of people who may know where they’re coming from.”
The club hosts informal social meetups where LGBTQ students can come together and chat, and also organizes programming. Earlier this month, they held a watch party for National Coming Out Day, screening episodes from the TV shows Master of None, One Day at a Time and Schitt’s Creek which depict characters coming out as LGBTQ.
Establishing the scholarship, Orsi said, shows that Cecil College takes inclusivity seriously and is taking action to support students’ needs.
“The administration, I think, really welcomed this opportunity, because they’re always looking for ways to help students overcome obstacles,” he said. “Students should not have to worry about things like tuition, housing, books and food, but so many of our students do, so we look for ways where students can get some of those hardships alleviated.”
