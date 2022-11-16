Cybersecurity Club

Cecil College’s Cybersecurity Club recently competed in the 2022 Blue Hen Capture the Flag competition, finishing 120th out of the 376 teams that took part in the event.

 COURTESY OF CECIL COLLEGE

NORTH EAST — The Cecil College Cybersecurity Club recently faced off against teams from all across the globe in a Capture the Flag competition hosted by the University of Delaware in October, finishing in the top third of the competitors.


