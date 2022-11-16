NORTH EAST — The Cecil College Cybersecurity Club recently faced off against teams from all across the globe in a Capture the Flag competition hosted by the University of Delaware in October, finishing in the top third of the competitors.
As cybersecurity continues to be a field only growing in importance, Cecil College wanted to get ahead of the curve by offering students interested in the subject opportunities to explore it at the college.
“We were one of the 17 higher education institutions, in the state of Maryland, designated by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Defense,” James Morgan, associate professor of computer science at Cecil College, said. “It’s the NSA DHS designation that sets us apart from a lot of other institutions.”
In addition to the cybersecurity classes and degree, Cecil also offers interested students the opportunity to take part in the school’s cybersecurity club.
According to Morgan, Cecil’s cybersecurity club was founded in 2017. The club brings students together that are a fan of computers or are interested in a possible career path of cybersecurity to hone their skills and be with like-minded individuals.
The club was looking for a capture the flag event to compete in.
“We were in our first or second meeting, and we started searching for capture the flag events that might be interesting for us,” said Morgan. After finding the upcoming 2022 Blue Hen CTF event, Morgan and the club members found that the event did not have stringent entrance requirements, which matched what the club was looking for in the event.
So, Morgan signed the club up for the Blue Hen competition – which was held virtually, with teams competing online. Christel Hayduk, president of the club, was one of the nine members of the team that Cecil sent to compete in the Blue Hen CTF event.
The event featured 376 teams both domestic and international, including teams from Japan, India, England, South Korea, and Canada. Teams were made up of high school, undergraduate and graduate students, along with professional teams unaffiliated with a school.
According to Hayduk, the competition was a Jeopardy-style competition, where problems were arranged in categories (such as networking or programming) that the teams could select from. This meant that teams were not competing directly head-to-head but were attempting to solve problems set by the event organizers. Problems in CTF competitions generally involve competitors discovering vulnerabilities in programs and either patching them up or exploiting them. Solving each problem allows the team member to get to the flag hidden behind the vulnerabilities, thus gaining their team points.
All of the team members had to solve as many problems as they could over the three-day competition period, which ran from Oct. 28-30.
The Cecil College team solved 48 problems, amassing a total of 1079 points which led to them finishing 120th out of the 376 teams.
Hayduk said that she enjoyed herself throughout the entire tournament, even in the pressure-filled moments.
“When I’m doing the competition, I’m thinking to myself it’s pretty cool,” Hayduk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.