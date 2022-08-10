RISING SUN — In memory of Ronald M. Thompson, a beloved Cecil County school teacher, his family and friends have announced the creation of the Ronald Thompson Scholarship.
Thompson was born in York, Pa., on January 26, 1945, and passed away on April 27, 2022.
According to Chad Thompson, Ronald’s son, his father taught social and behavioral sciences at Cecil College and taught at Rising Sun High School for over 40 years. Thompson was also a RSHS graduate and a lifelong resident of the county.
Chad said he had the idea for the scholarship as he was writing his father’s obituary.
“When my father passed away, and I was writing his obituary, I was thinking about what you write in that little line about, send in lieu of flowers,” Thompson said. “I was like, well what would be a good place for people to donate to instead of sending flowers or whatever. Then I was like, it would be great if there were a scholarship.”
The scholarship’s intention is to aid students pursuing social or behavior sciences degrees at Cecil College.
“It will help students that are interested in the disciplines that he taught, and students that are interested in social sciences,” Thompson said.
According to Cecil College in a written statement, the scholarship includes the following programs: Addictions and Chemical Dependency, Criminal Justice, Paralegal Studies, Psychology, Social Work and Teacher Education.
Thompson was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Wesley Thompson, and survived by sons Chad, Brad and Brian Thompson.
Thompson also recalled how his father served their community after his retirement as a teacher as a personal counselor and as a member of the Lions Club and Janes United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.