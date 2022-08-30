Family Photo

A family photo of Marti (Left) and Jack Kurzenknabe (Right). The Cecil College Foundation recently announced the creation of the Jack Kurzenknabe Memorial Scholarship.

 COURTESY OF MARTI KURZENKNABE

NORTH EAST — The Cecil College Foundation has announced the creation of the Jack Kurzenknabe Memorial Scholarship for currently enrolled Cecil College students, commemorating a New Jersey-based artist and lifelong supporter of education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.