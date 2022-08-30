NORTH EAST — The Cecil College Foundation has announced the creation of the Jack Kurzenknabe Memorial Scholarship for currently enrolled Cecil College students, commemorating a New Jersey-based artist and lifelong supporter of education.
According to Marti Kurzenknabe, Kurzenknabe’s wife, the connection to Cecil College comes from her boss and Kurzenknabe’s longtime friend, Larry Singer. Singer, who has contributed to the Cecil College Foundation for a few years, suggested the creation of a scholarship in Kurzenknabe’s name after his passing in July 2021.
“There are no qualifications for the scholarship, just the desire to get an education and use it,” Marti Kurzenknabe said.
While Kurzenknabe never attained a college degree, he never stopped learning throughout his life. Through the scholarship, Kurzenknabe and Singer hope to pass on Jack’s passion for learning onto the next generation of students.
Kurzenknabe, a native of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., was born in 1937. After graduating high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force. During his time in the Air Force he learned important skills and values in life such as hard work and dedication. After Kurzenknabe’s service he turned his path to banking.
Kurzenknabe was successful in his time in the banking industry. He ended up – towards the end of his career – as the Chief Financial Underwriter for the First Nationwide Bank of San Francisco.
Marti Kurzenknabe said that, while her husband was a hard worker who climbed through the ranks of the banking industry, he struggled to work alongside people who were more educated than he was.
“When he would go to meetings, as he worked his way up, he was constantly surrounded by people who were much more highly educated than he was,” Marti Kurzenknabe said. “He always felt a little bit insecure because of that. So, he was very motivated, partially because of his lack of education.”
Currently enrolled Cecil College students are eligible for the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.