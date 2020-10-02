CECIL COUNTY — The countywide day of service known as Cecil Cares returns Saturday with a variety of projects throughout Cecil County.
The event, which is a countywide day of service is coordinated by the Cecil County Department of Community Services. This year there are twelve events listed on the www.volunteercecil.org website for those interested in participating and lending their talents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteer service projects will look a little different this year according to the Cecil Cares website. Participation activities include several stuff the bus related events including assisting Cecil Transit and an event for Sheilagh’s Pantry. There is also a “stuff the truck” event with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna/ReStore and a “stuff the van” donation drive for Meeting Ground/Mary Randall Center. There is also a Deep Roots “Bus Stop” donation drive, a yard clean-up for Tome Memorial Complex and several other clean up events, including a brush clean-up in Port Deposit and a Cecil County Animal Services barn clean-up. There will also be events at Calvert Park and Fair Hills Nature Center.
Last year, more than 130 volunteers helped with various tasks about about a dozen project sites around the county.
Those interested in participating may sign up for a hands-on project at http://www.volunteercecil.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=115965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.