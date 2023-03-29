ELKTON — K9s Max and Roscoe began their careers with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office together in 2014 and, for the next nine years, the two specially-trained scent dogs took big bites out of crime while working every patrol shift with their respective handlers — and partners — CCSO Cpls. Joseph Brewer and Michael Thomas.
So, it was only fitting that K9 Max and K9 Roscoe also retired from the force together, which they did on Friday morning during a dual last-call ceremony in front of the agency’s headquarters near Elkton, where department staff, the deputies’ family members and other well wishers gathered in a steady rain to observe.
With CCSO deputies and law enforcement officers representing other police departments in Cecil County standing rigidly in two straight lines while saluting, Thomas walked out of the headquarter’s front door leading a leashed K9 Roscoe and headed to his nearby parked patrol vehicle.
After Thomas slid into the driver’s seat, he raised a police radio to his mouth and, on behalf of his K9 partner, he uttered a “10-42,” which is a code that law enforcement officers give at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service. K9 Roscoe periodically nuzzled Thomas’ face during that radio transmission.
Moments later, to the same pomp and recognition, Brewer led K9 Max on the same brief journey to his own patrol vehicle. Then he, too, transmitted a 10-42 on behalf of his canine partner – one Brewer has grown quite accustom to over the years, which goes likewise for Thomas and how he feels about K9 Roscoe.
“It is going to be an adjustment for me. I took my partner to work with me every day for nine years, and now I will be leaving him at home,” said Thomas, a 14-year CCSO veteran who now will keep Roscoe — a 10-year-old, yellow Labrador Retriever — at home as a family pet.
Opting not to go through another intense, three-month-long drug detection training program with another dog, Thomas will be alone now while patrolling the roads in his CCSO vehicle. Thomas said that he will miss his dog’s company, explaining that, as do all K9 officers, he made sure K9 Roscoe had enough breaks outside the patrol vehicle during each shift to stretch his legs, to play and to use the bathroom.
The last-call ceremony was bittersweet for Brewer, too. He is happy that Max, a 10-year-old Czech Shepherd, will live the rest of his life at his home as a beloved family pet dog, after nine years of loyal CCSO service. But Brewer, who is a 13-year CCSO veteran, also is sad that he no longer will be working with K9 Max while patrolling Cecil County.
“Every single shift that I worked for the past nine years, Max was with me. So this is going to be a big change for me,” Brewer said, before referring to Friday’s last-call ceremony and reflecting, “I knew today was going to be a little bit emotional. This morning, right before the ceremony started, I started feeling the emotion. When I got into my car to radio that Max was off-duty for the last time, that’s when the emotions really kicked in and I started crying.”
Brewer plans to remain in CCSO’s K9 Unit and, to that end, he soon will begin training with another dog — one he hopes will be every bit the partner that K9 Max had been to him and that K9 Roscoe had been to Thomas.
Yes, Max and Roscoe are lovable dogs. But they also served as productive, trained law enforcement officers.
During his nine-year career, for example, K9 Max was deployed more than 2,000 times, according to CCSO statistics, which further show that K9 Max played a role in more than 500 drug arrests and that he also was involved in seizures totaling in excess of $200,000 in cash.
In 2020, K9 Max made more than 130 drug detection scans and played a role in over 100 drug apprehensions, CCSO figures indicate.
Then in 2021, when he was 8 years old, K9 Max located nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of methamphetamine and more than $140,000 in cash, according to agency statistics.
As for K9 Roscoe, he made 733 drug detection scans and played a role in 255 drug arrests during his nine-year career, agency stats show.
CCSO officials also reported that K9 Roscoe played a role in the confiscation of more than $65,000 in cash while assisting Maryland State Police troopers during an Interstate 95 traffic stop in Cecil County. In addition, according to agency officials, K9 Roscoe was instrumental in locating a missing suicidal woman during a search in 2018.
K9 Roscoe also was involved in CCSO community outreach programs. K9 Roscoe made appearances at various community events connected to several departments, businesses and organizations, including Badges for Baseballs, Cecil County Public Schools, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Northrop Grumman, National Night Out and Safetyville.
