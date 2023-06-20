CHARLESTOWN — A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a suspect Tuesday night during an incident at an apartment complex near Charlestown, according to the agency.
The police-involved shooting occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Clairborne Road in the Charlestown Crossing community, where a CCSO deputy had gone to serve an outstanding warrant on a wanted man, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
"We had information that he (the wanted man) might be there. The warrant was through our agency, but I cannot confirm what the warrant was for at this time," Holmes said.
The deputy spotted the wanted man near an outside stairwell at an apartment building, according to Holmes, who further reported, "There was some sort of altercation at that point and the deputy fired his agency-issued firearm, striking the subject. Right now, we are still trying to determine the specifics, still trying to determine what led up to the shooting."
Holmes reported that the wanted man suffered a "non-life-threatening" wound and that an ambulance crew drove him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, after the deputy provided immediate first aid before paramedics arrived at the scene. The wounded man remained in the hospital on Wednesday morning, said Holmes, who had not received a medical update on him. Also as of Wednesday morning, Holmes could not confirm if the man suffered more than one gunshot wound.
CCSO officials are aware of at least one unofficial report regarding what occurred before the shooting, Holmes acknowledged, before commenting, "We are not able to confirm that at this time. This is still a very active and ongoing investigation."
In accordance with agency protocol, the deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative duty, according to Holmes.
As of Wednesday morning, CCSO officials had not released the names of the deputy and the suspect involved in the incident.
