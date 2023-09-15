RISING SUN — Cecil County Public Schools’ 2023 Teacher of the Year, Brianne Souder, has been named one of the seven finalists for Maryland’s 2023-2024 State Teacher of the Year.
Souder, 41, is a Fine Arts teacher at Rising Sun High School with 18 years of teaching experience. Souder is described by RSHS’s Principal, James Miro, as having a steadfast dedication to her students and her program.
“She is always open for students who might need extra support or art as a way to express themselves, decompress,” said Miro. “She utilizes art as a way to connect kids with school.”
Miro noted that, through the connections that she uses art to build, Souder creates better students as their excitement to go to her class keeps them engaged with coming to school.
To Souder, her class is more than pottery and art. She utilizes art as a way to teach students about life and how to navigate the good and bad parts to become a better person.
“Art teaches patience and discipline and that it is okay to celebrate failure,” Souder said. “I want to help them make proper, healthy decisions and I do it through art.”
Through Souder’s teaching and connection with her students, the term “Souderisms” was coined by students to describe situations when they were able to use Souder’s teachings and apply them to the real world.
In one of Souder’s favorite instances, she overheard a student talking to his friends about being stressed out over working on his car. The student said “Souder always says, ‘some things will get worse before they get better,’ so I stopped for a bit to relax and it all worked out.”
Souder refers to ‘Souderism’ moments, notes from students and words of appreciation as some of her biggest awards.
“If you come to any teacher’s room, on their desk or in their office there will be notes and messages from students and those are our Oscars,” Souder said. “They are a reminder and boost our confidence.”
Going from Cecil County’s Teacher of the Year to being a nominee for Maryland State’s Teacher of the Year, Souder said that she is not only humbled, but grateful to score such a huge win for fine arts.
“These things do not happen for art teachers so I hope the spotlight is a little bit brighter for the art and music teachers in school because what we do is just as important,” Souder said.
This weekend, Souder will be in Baltimore for the final step in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year process, where she will be interviewed by the Maryland State Department of Education panel.
The 2023-2024 Maryland State Teacher of the Year will be announced Friday, Oct. 13.
“This is my opportunity to give back to Cecil County for all that it has given me because this is my home and I am proud to work for this district and I hope to make everyone proud,” Souder said.
