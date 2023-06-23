CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools will use $2 million from its fund balance, lower per student allocation and terminate 14.6 positions to balance their revenue and expenditures for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24).
CCPS’s expenditures for FY24 amount to $257.6 million – an increase of $16.8 million since FY23.
In FY24, CCPS will receive:
$137.7 million in state revenue- $17.3 million more than FY23.
$625,000 in revenue classified as “other” — a $1.3 million decrease from FY23.
, from the county — a $694,628 decrease from FY23.
$28.6 million in federal revenue — $1.03 million more than FY23.
The total revenue CCPS is receiving for FY24 totals to $255.5 million which is roughly $2.8 million short of the school’s expenditures.
To balance the budget, CCPS is eliminating $655,404 worth of positions:
1 Gifted and Talented Teacher
1 Drug Prevention Teacher
3 Speech Language Therapy Assistants
1.6 Speech Pathologists
1 Occupational Therapist
4 Support Staff Positions
3 Assistant Principals
The majority of the positions above are vacant positions that CCPS is choosing not to fill. The positions that are currently occupied will be terminated with the occupants of the positions transferring to different positions.
No CCPS staff are getting laid off or fired.
To further trim expenditures, CCPS has reduced all classroom supply accounts by 10 percent- lowering the per-student allocation for instruction supplies from $70 per-student to $63 per student.
This reduction will save $105,259 in expenses.
The final expense cut is to technology, specifically the replacement of 104 outdated electronic whiteboards. This reduction will save CCPS $124,880.
In total, CCPS was able to trim $885,543 off of its expenses.
With the use of $2,068,821 of its fund balance – which is $534,434 more than what CCPS used from its fund balance in FY23 – CCPS will be able to cover all $257.6 million worth of its FY24 expenditures.
The $257.6 million operating budget is roughly $1.2 million less than the $258.8 million proposed budget the board approved in February. The proposed budget would have granted CCPS the addition of 64 positions that officials say would help lower class sizes.
According to school officials, the main area in the FY24 budget that prevents CCPS from adding the desired 64 new positions stems from the county government’s allocation of $88.5 million to CCPS in the county’s FY24 budget as opposed to the $94 million the schools requested, as well as the elimination of federal COVID-19-related grant money.
