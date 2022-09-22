PERRYVILLE — On a bright, sunny Wednesday morning, Cecil County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year Nadeline Fleischer-Pile walked outside to a roar of applause from her students and staff as she was awarded a brand new 2022 Jeep Cherokee for her work in the classroom.
“I’m definitely overwhelmed to say the least,” Fleischer-Pile said.
Hertrich Elkton teamed up with CCPS to honor the teacher of the year by donating the Jeep.
“I have an aunt who is a retired teacher,” Rob Syva, general manager at Hertrich Elkton, said. “It’s a lot of work and hard work, they put in the extra hours, and it’s nice that our owner, Fred Hertrich, allows us to participate in donating the vehicle for the teachers.”
This is the fourth year that Hertrich has partnered with CCPS to donate the vehicles to the teacher of the year.
Fleischer-Pile was happy to see all the students out cheering and supporting her.
“There’s something special about when these moments happen, where I’m being recognized and my students being there, it feels extra special,” Fleischer-Pile said.
She understands that she is in a position that not many teachers can be in.
“I feel very thankful to be in this position for these rewards, and I hope that everyone goes and thanks a teacher that is meaningful in their life, because the thanks really go far for us,” Fleischer-Pile said.
