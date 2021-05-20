ELKTON — Student scientists showcased their research and accomplishments from an unpredictable year during Wednesday’s STEM Gallery Walk at Elkton High School.
“This is when the big aha comes to them,” said Christine Zatalava, a STEM instructional coach. “This is where they realize that what they have been working on matters to the real world.”
Around 100 Cecil County Public School students in Project Lead the Way and the Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy, shared their work from around 90 different Capstone projects. District spokeswoman Kelly Keeton said the event marked one of the first large county-wide events, outside of sports games, since the COVID pandemic.
Seven different honors programs presented their students’ work. Along with help from teachers, students often received the guidance of STEM mentors who gave them extra support and help.
The 90 projects varied widely in scope, each one a reflection of the interests and personality of the student.
Three Cecil County School of Technology (CCST) seniors Connor Hickey (Rising Sun High School), William Bell (Bohemia Manor High School), and Zayne Jenkins (Perryville High School), focused on designing a safer power drill, partially inspired by an injury Hickey’s father suffered from an accident at W. L. Gore & Associates. They integrated a circuit breaker into the power drill, so when a drill is experiencing a kickback event it automatically stops.
The group first thought a microcontroller would be the solution, but the simpler technology of a circuit breaker that solely measured amperage was a better tool for the job.
Perryville senior Josie Scramlin blended her interest in science with her interest in art as she conducted a study to see the effects creating art has on student stress levels. She first took students resting heart rates, then had them play the stressful “Perfection Game,” measured their heart rate, and then would have students simply wait for a period of time or have them draw, and see the difference between how the two activities impacted their heart rate after the stress of the “Perfection Game.” The data, however, proved to be inconclusive.
She worked with Asli Arslanbek Evci, a research fellow at the Creative Arts Therapies Department at Drexel University, as her mentor. Her mentor told her that heart rate may not be the most accurate way to determine stress levels.
“It has potential for expanding further, which is what my goal was,” said Scramlin. “Art in general doesn’t have a lot of research to back it up as being useful to the education community. So just making more data available was what I aimed to do.”
Scramlin plans to major in environmental science and art at the University of Richmond, and hopes to use art to help educate people on science and conservation.
Students in the agricultural sciences focused on working with animals, seeing the impacts of different diets on pets or how they respond to different stimuli.
Bohemia Manor/CCST senior Kaitlyn Coverdale conducted research to see how horses react to different situations that they may encounter. She popped a balloon to replicate a loud noise, the opening of an umbrella to replicate sudden movement, and a human standing in a stall door to see how they respond to human interaction. She did not find any large trends outside of how older horses tended to be more desensitized. She used ear position, tail movement, and vocalizations to measure a reaction.
“I think it’s fantastic to get science out there again and especially for getting science out there again so people have more of an understanding of what we’re doing as honors students with science and understanding how everything functions together,” said Coverdale.
Other students took a scientific approach to sports. Bohemia Manor and STEM Academy junior Samantha Meis used her research to see which spinning position helps an ice skater stay centered and increase their speed. She used four common positions, scratch spin, sit spins, camel spins, and back spins, and created a graph in a data analysis software to analyze angular speed.
Meis found that the back spin is the fastest spin for skaters to use.
“In competitions skaters tend to do combination spins, where you do one position after another,” said Meis. “If you end with a spin that’s tighter, like the back spin, it could help you generate and keep more speed for your last spin.”
Lauren Johnsky has worked as a mentor for 10 years for students at CCST and Perryville High School. She has a masters degree in molecular biology and currently works in software. She said working with students has helped teach her how to be patient, as she focuses on discussing concepts and ideas with students instead of just telling them the answer.
“They don’t learn from me telling them the answer,” said Johnsky. “They learn from discovering it on their own.”
Projects in the Interactive Media Portfolio Capstone, Homeland Security Capstone Experience, and Honors Education Academy Internship showed the wide breadth of the program, focusing on creative projects, public safety, or real world experience in education, rather than scientific experiments. The Media Portfolio program featured work such as video games, short films, and even books. Rising Sun/CCST senior Logan Aiken designed a sequel to the game “Just Shapes and Beats,” through the website Scratch. He made four boss fights and ten basic levels. The obstacles are often timed with the beat of background music.
“It took almost my entire senior year to develop,” Aiken said. “There was a lot of trial and error, a lot of stress. But it was a great experience. I loved every second of it.”
Aiken’s skills in game design improved massively over the course of the project, it used to take him a week to make a level, and now he can complete a level in a single day.
North East High School and CCST senior Clara Angell wrote a script and animated a short film, “Johnnie and Pippa Hide a Body” drawing each frame individually. The unfinished film was originally going to be in live action, but when COVID made in-person filming impossible, Angell shifted to animation.
Two seniors in the CCST Homeland Security Capstone both tackled different political issues. North East student Brooke Ayers’s presentation “The Failures of the Contemporary American Prison” focused on the history of prisons in America, focusing on solitary confinement, prison labor and privatized prisons.
“I felt that prisoners were not getting a say as they do not because they do not have the right to vote,” said Ayers. “I delved into what the current issues were, because they do not have a say, and I want to be able to be there in any way, shape, or form that I can because they are still people who can grow and change.”
Rising Sun senior John Pahutski focused on how Chinese fishing fleets have been targeting the coastlines of South America, causing environmental degradation and hurting local economies. He said a fear countries like Ecuador have is that the practice of killing sharks such as hammerheads may hurt the tourism industry.
Rising Sun senior Mackenzie Kennedy from the CCST Education Academy Internship program showcased a portfolio of her work alongside professional teachers as an intern at Calvert Elementary School. Kennedy hopes to become a teacher after graduating from Salisbury University.
School administration had high praise for the event, saying that it showcases how much CCPS has to offer students.
“There’s such a misnomer in most communities, in regard to public schools, that there’s this deterioration of the youth,” said Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “When you come out here, and walk around for 10 or 15 minutes it certainly quells that with the high level work they’re doing the way they carry themselves. They’re all heading for good schools and workplaces. This is what it’s all about for us. They come in as kindergarteners, and this is what we want to see happen to them.”
School Board president William Malesh said that students could send their research to companies to improve their odds of getting a job offer.
“When a parent or somebody else asks “what’s wrong with kids today” I say absolutely nothing,” said Malesh. “These guys are shining stars, they blow me away.”
