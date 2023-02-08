Cecil County Public Schools Building

The Cecil County Board of Education (BOE) removed recent updates made to its “Public Participation Guidelines” after an attorney contacted Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson citing “prior restraint of free speech” policy and threatened litigation, according to a letter sent to the BOE.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Board of Education (BOE) removed recent updates made to its “Public Participation Guidelines” after an attorney contacted Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson citing “prior restraint of free speech” policy and threatened litigation, according to a letter sent to the BOE.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.