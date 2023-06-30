CECIL COUNTY — After reporting nearly 15 position cuts to balance their Fiscal Year 2024 budget, Cecil County Public Schools has faced questions from local officials and residents about staffing numbers, with claims that CCPS added positions to their FY24 budget despite statements from school officials that CCPS would have to cut positions.
The conversation regarding positions funded in CCPS’s FY24 budget began earlier this week when Cecil County Council President Jackie Gregory posted claims on social media that CCPS had actually added an additional 48 positions in FY24.
According to school officials and documentation, Gregory’s claims were not entirely true. CCPS confirmed that the school system has 11.5 more positions for FY24 than it did in FY23, but the positions were added in FY23.
“The 11.5 positions existed all year, we did not add them for the FY24 budget,” said CCPS’s Chief Financial Officer, Denise Sopa. “What we did was we put back some of the positions we cut for FY23 when we balanced that budget.”
Sopa noted that CCPS did not acknowledge the additional positions during the course of the FY24 budget because “there has never been an interest in budgeted positions until now.”
When asked why the need for CCPS to hire more teachers to address class sizes was frequently brought up by CCPS officials during budget conversations and why the 11.5 increase was still not noted, Sopa explained that, since it is her first year as CCPS chief finance officer, the numbers were reported in the same way that CCPS has in the past.
“We presented the budget the way we always have,” Sopa said. “There has never been this much interest in positions so it’s not that we aren’t trying to show information, we just presented the budget how we normally do.”
CCPS officials were unable to provide documentation that shows that the 11.5 positions were hired in FY23.
Gregory’s argument claimed that CCPS had listed a total of 1,154.7 teaching positions and 243.4 paraprofessional positions in their FY23 budget report that was submitted in June 2022. In a PowerPoint presentation that CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson gave on April 4, 2023, less than two months from the end of FY23, he reported that CCPS had 1,148 teachers and 236 paraprofessionals.
Sopa said that the reason the numbers presented in April were lower than the numbers for both teachers and paraprofessionals listed on CCPS’s FY23 budget report is because some positions do not directly work in classrooms.
“The presentation was to show student enrollment compared to actual teachers and paras in classrooms,” Sopa said. “We have teachers who teach teachers that do not work with kids so we left them out.”
In the FY23 budget report, 911.7 teaching positions are classified as “Instructional Salaries and Wages” and 236.5 positions are classified as “Special Education.” When combined, these positions total to 1,148.2 – the number reported in Lawson’s presentation as positions that work directly in classrooms.
Only 6.5 teaching positions listed on the FY23 budget report are listed as “Community Service” which is the classification for teachers that teach other teachers, not in classrooms.
The same classifications apply to paraprofessionals with 69 positions classified as “Instructional Salaries and Wages” and 167 classified as “Special Education.” The only difference is that instead of the classification “Community Service,” 7.4 paraprofessionals are classified as “Student Transportation.”
When combining all categories for teachers and paraprofessionals, the numbers reported by Lawson in April are the exact same as they were in the FY23 budget report at the beginning of the fiscal year, despite CCPS claiming to have added 11.5 positions during FY23.
“Wouldn’t the numbers shown in April show the addition of the 11 positions?” Gregory asked.
According to CCPS, the numbers presented throughout the year would not show increases or decreases – they would remain the same as they were when they were approved for the duration of the fiscal year.
“We use our approved budget numbers all year long,” said Sopa. “If you start reporting the numbers when they change then everyone is going to wonder what the real numbers are and for that day, the number provided was the real number so it is better for us to have a baseline throughout the year.”
Sopa noted that regardless of how many more positions CCPS has in FY24 than in FY23, it is important to note that the positions were added using restricted grant money: state or federal government money with strict stipulations on what positions it can be used to hire.
“Every year we get some kind of grant funding that requires us to add new positions to our restricted budget,” Sopa said. “It is a moving target and we can’t say exactly how much money or how many positions we might lose or hire throughout the year.”
Though CCPS was unable to provide documentation, Sopa said that roughly three of the 11.5 positions were for Pre-K teachers and another three were for Pre-K paraprofessionals. The remaining positions, Sopa said, were likely student support positions.
“We were required to expand our Pre-K enrollment because the state said so, which led to us getting grants to hire the six positions needed to staff our expansion,” Sopa said.
Throughout the year, CCPS – like every school system in Maryland – will receive state and federal money that the state or federal government says will need to be used on specific things like hiring tutors, technology, transportation, virtual learning teachers, etc.
CCPS cannot use restricted funds on anything outside of what the grant says it can be used for.
“We need to lower class sizes, but if we get a grant telling us we need to hire more virtual learning teachers or English learning teachers, we have to hire those teachers,” Sopa said, explaining that the money must be used on those positions – even if they are not a position-of-need for CCPS – or it will be lost.
With an abundance of state and federal grant money and certainty that more will come in throughout FY24, CCPS said they almost exclusively rely on county funds to hire teachers and paraprofessionals to address class size issues in CCPS.
Since county money is considered unrestricted money, which CCPS can spend on virtually anything they need to operate, CCPS requested nearly $94 million from Cecil County government. The $94 million, according to the Cecil County Board of Education President, Diana Hawley, would have been enough for CCPS to hire 64 additional positions.
In the final budget, CCPS was given $88.5 million which matches this year’s Maintenance of Effort – the state-mandated minimum amount a county government is allowed to give to its school system.
“The board wouldn’t approve the budget without adding the 64 positions that would address class sizes,” Sopa said. “They were added to our budget but we didn’t get funded for them so we took them right off the top because they were nothing more than requests – they were not created.”
Sopa explained that because CCPS was funded nearly $5 million short of its county request, the 14.6 positions that were cut to balance the FY24 budget were cut from CCPS’s unrestricted budget.
“Our unrestricted and restricted budgets are separate,” Sopa said. “We need to cut or expand each of them depending on the money we get and since we were given Maintenance of Effort, we had to get rid of positions and make other cuts to our unrestricted budget.”
With the majority of CCPS’s positions funded out of the schools unrestricted budget, officials said there is heavy deliberation whenever any position is vacated.
“Every time someone leaves a position we look to see if we can eliminate the position and create a teaching position or if we actually need the position,” Sopa said. “So yes, you might see an additional 11.5 positions this year but that is nothing compared to what we cut.”
From FY23 to FY24, CCPS cut:
- .3 Superintendent, Associate, Deputy, Assistant positions
- 3 Vice Principals
- 6.6 Therapists
- 11 Pupil Personnel and Social Workers
- 7.3 Other Professional positions
- 4 Secretaries and Clerks
And added:
- 21.5 Teachers
- 2 Counselors
- .5 Librarians
- 9 Psychologists (due to position definitions changing at the state level)
- 10.5 Paraprofessionals
- .2 Others
With four positions numbers staying the same:
- 31 Directors and Coordinators
- 28 Principals
- 32 nurses
- 8.4 Bus Drivers
In total, CCPS will begin FY24 with roughly 11.5-11.6 more positions than in FY23.
“While we are up in teachers, we are down in other areas,” Sopa said. “If we had cut another 11.5 positions, this wouldn’t even be a conversation.”
