CECIL COUNTY — On Thursday, County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced funding for Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) as part of her proposed Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget outlining $88.5 million in operational expenses — which matches Maryland’s state-mandated Maintenance of Effort (MoE) requirement — as well as $13.4 million in capital projects and $10 million in a committed fund.
The committed fund, also referred to by county officials as a “lockbox,” is money the county has set aside for education operational expenses that only the county executive can access and assign with council approval.
“This is different from assigned fund balance,” said the Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “If we do not use the assigned fund balance, it rolls back into the general fund. The committed fund does not roll back into the general fund- it stays committed to education.”
Overbay noted that the lockbox will only be used to absorb any operational expenses associated with the state-mandated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — a funding plan that will increase statewide funding for education by $3.8 billion in 10 years.
“Blueprint mandates that first year starting salaries for teachers start at $60,000 so when first year teaching salaries are increased, everyone with tenure ahead of them will go up as well,” said Overbay. “This, in turn, will increase the school’s operating expenses.”
County officials said that because there is not a revenue stream producing revenue at the rate Blueprint is mandating education investments, the $10 million in the lockbox will prevent any education operational expenses from increasing taxes in Cecil County.
“Our fiscally responsible approach to budgeting today will ensure that we don’t have to raise taxes tomorrow in order to fund our portion of this state mandate,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “The education lockbox will provide greater budgetary flexibility in the future as we respond to these costly mandates coming out of Annapolis.”
For FY24, County officials say that they do not plan on using any of the lockbox funds, as they are able to fully fund everything in the FY24 budget without dipping into the lockbox.
In terms of operational expenses, the Cecil County government has funded CCPS at MoE for the third year in a row- a move the Board of Education (BOE) says will have lasting effects.
“We were hoping to receive more than MoE because that would greatly improve our class size challenge,” said Cecil County Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “But we understand that the county does what they think is in the best interest of the county and our responsibility is to take this money and use it as wisely as possible to educate 15,000 students.”
The annual dollar amount for MoE is set by the state based on county wealth and the number of students within the county. MoE for FY24 is $700 thousand lower than what it was in FY23.
“MoE is what the state determines to keep our per-pupil cost the same and we believe in that formula,” said Overbay. “We think there is logic in how the state derives this number.”
The BOE’s FY24 budget request of $258.8 million emphasized a need for 64 new positions. On top of grant money and roughly $135.5 million in funding from the state- which is $18 million more in state funding than CCPS received in FY23- the board needed $94 million from the county in order to have a fully funded budget.
According to county officials, since CCPS received the additional $18 million from the state, the county funded the schools at the state minimum of $88.5 million resulting in the board being roughly $5.5 million short of its $258.8 million budget.
“Schools got $18 million additional funding from what they got last year from the state so there should be plenty of operational dollars for the school system to get through this fiscal year,” said Overbay.
Lawson says that per $1 million CCPS is short in funding equals roughly 15 positions that will need to be cut to balance the budget.
“I can’t say MOE funding was a shock but we were hoping to get an increase to offset some of the class crowding,” said Lawson. “As we go into FY24, our goal will be to not reduce additional staff but we will know more about that when we provide our balanced budget in June.”
Outlined in the county executive’s FY24 funding for CCPS is also eight capital projects- new North East High School; new North East Middle School; a new track at Elkton High School; a water line replacement at Rising Sun High School; a new track at Rising Sun High School; a field house for Perryville High School; a safe and secure entrance at Conowingo Elementary School and safe and secure entrance at Rising Sun Elementary School.
The eight capital projects will combine for a total of $13.4 million with the construction of the new North East High School and middle school accounting for approximately $10.8 million of the $13.4 million.
“The investments we have made are in some critical infrastructure and in things that create a balanced educational opportunity for our students,” said Overbay.
The next budget hearing is April 4, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. and the Council’s public hearing for the FY24 budget is scheduled for May 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Elkton High School.
“My responsibility is to educate students as opposed to directing the county on how to distribute their revenue,” said Lawson. “We are appreciative of the county’s contribution to the capital projects, but those projects do not necessarily lower class sizes.”
