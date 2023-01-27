CECIL COUNTY — In next year’s budget, Cecil County Public Schools will have to account for the upcoming end of federal pandemic-recovery funds next year, which currently fund over 100 CCPS positions.
One of the sources of restricted funds for the CCPS budget comes from the Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) provided by the federal government.
According to Denise Sopa, Chief Financial Officer for CCPS, the federal grants came about as a result of the pandemic. The funds are part of over $3.2 billion that Maryland received from the federal government to fund schools as they recover from the pandemic, such as purchasing supplies, making school improvements and purchasing equipment and supplies.
The first ESSER funds that CCPS received have already expired with the second grant ending in September. The third and final ESSER grant will end in September 2024.
Sopa said that the end of the funds may have a huge impact on the budget and the school district as a whole, particularly in regards to staffing – as many CCPS positions are currently funded by the ESSER grants.
“When the federal money goes away, we have 117 positions budgeted into those federal grants,” Sopa said. “We will have to either absorb them into our operating budget, or we will have to cut positions.”
