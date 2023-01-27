Cecil County Public School Board Building

CCPS is preparing for the end of the ESSER federal funds in the next year. Currently, over 100 CCPS positions are funded by the grants.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CECIL COUNTY — In next year’s budget, Cecil County Public Schools will have to account for the upcoming end of federal pandemic-recovery funds next year, which currently fund over 100 CCPS positions.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.