CECIL COUNTY — After the passage of the county’s FY24 budget, Cecil County Public School officials continue to express their concerns over the county government’s decision to fund CCPS Maintenance of Effort (MOE) for the third consecutive year, as well as the lack of an additional $750,000 in funding that school officials say was contingent upon the Board of Education putting out a press release jointly with the county.
“The bottom line is that the $750,000 was conditional, everything has been conditional,” said CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “Why would you need a press release to fund $750,000 over MOE?”
MOE – the state mandated minimum a county government is allowed to fund its school system — was $88.5 million in FY24 – $5.5 million short of the $94 million request CCPS submitted to the county in February.
Throughout the FY24 budget process, county residents and school officials have voiced their support for additional school funding both on social media and during public hearing events.
On Feb. 8, County Executive Danielle Hornberger, County Attorney Lawrence Scott, CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson and Board of Education President Diana Hawley met at Five Guys in Elkton to discuss additional funding for CCPS, according to county and school officials.
Although the conversations regarding additional school funding were not documented, both CCPS and the county government have confirmed that the amount of $750,000 was the vein of their conversation, but there are two parts to the story.
The first part begins with an email sent from Hawley to Hornberger, which made its rounds on social media in early May. In the email, Hawley voiced her frustration on a variety of topics – one being an offer the county made in late March that would provide an undisclosed amount of one-time funds for technology that Hawley’s email called “unworkable and illusory.”
Via school funding, a county government can provide one-time funds to its school system for expenses, like technology, that would otherwise be covered by MOE. This practice would essentially free up MOE funds and provide more money to the schools without increasing MOE for subsequent years.
In the email, Hawley expressed how the practice of one-time funds would hurt CCPS, as the relieved MOE funds would be used to hire more teachers to address CCPS’s most pressing issue: large class sizes.
“We really shouldn’t use one-time funds to hire teachers because the funds are not guaranteed and if we do not receive those funds the following year, we may be put in a layoff situation,” said Hawley.
CCPS has been criticized for using one-time Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds during the COVID-19 pandemic to hire teachers. While similar, CCPS officials stressed that using one-time funds from the county executive would not be the same thing.
“The difference with this situation is that ESSER money said it could be used to fund teachers, which is what we did,” said Hawley.
According to Hornberger’s staff, the county executive declined to comment on the matter.
Along with the offer of one-time funding, county officials stated that giving CCPS $750,000 in additional operating funds would increase the base level of MOE-funding by $60,000 in following years. Hawley said the offer of $750,000 was made at the same time as the offer for the one-time technology funds.
Hornberger declined to comment on why $750,000 was the number decided upon by the county.
Given that MOE for FY24 is $690,000 lower than it was in FY23, CCPS officials speculate that the county offered $750,000 to match the previous year’s MOE amount, plus a bit more.
“It still wouldn’t be enough,” said Lawson. “It would have been flat funding.”
Hawley’s email noted that the conversations about the additional $750,000 turned into what felt like a negotiation after County Attorney Lawrence Scott allegedly “emphasized that any offer to provide funding greater than MOE would only occur with the presupposition of a joint press release in which the board publicly thanked the county executive.”
County officials alluded to the fact that a joint press release was an important part of the conversation but declined to comment on the record about what the press release would of said and if the $750,000 was contingent upon CCPS agreeing to a joint press release or not.
“Negotiations imply a balance of power, there is no balance of power here,” said Lawson. “We are a subordinate entity – we cannot decline or accept money from our governing body – we put in our request and they decide what to give us and we have to make due.”
Lawson noted that the board’s decision to decline the press release was a “principle decision” as the idea of the press release “made the funding of public education predicated on a political calculation.”
“We feel as though funding public education should not be political,” said Lawson.
Despite Hornberger declining to comment, the county’s Director of Administration, Steve Overbay, provided a statement regarding the matter in which he said that CCPS and the county engaged in multiple discussions prior to the county’s final budget.
“The county has once again fully funded Cecil County Public Schools as directed by the Maryland State Department of Education and included additional funding for new school construction, capital projects and an education lockbox to stave off future tax increases associated with the state’s Blueprint mandate,” said Overbay. “This investment totals more than $111 million in county spending. We remain hopeful that the Board of Education will use these funds, as well as the school system’s robust fund balance and the additional $18.5 million it received from the State of Maryland, to address the needs of our students, parents and CCPS educators.”
Part of the $111 million investment Overbay noted in the statement is eight capital projects for Cecil County Public Schools that total $13.4 million.
CCPS officials said they are thankful that the county funded almost all of its capital project requests — leaving out the Rising Sun Elementary School parking lot — but they question why the county added a field house for Perryville High School when CCPS hasn’t made the request since 2021.
“The money is there, it is just going toward a field house now so we can’t use it for anything else,” said Lawson.
Lawson said that per every $1 million CCPS is short in funding, roughly 15 or 16 positions would need to be cut to balance the budget. The ruling on if position cuts will occur in order to balance CCPS’s budget will be determined during the next school board meeting Wednesday, June 21.
(1) comment
CCPS cries they don't have enough money and have to cut teacher positions to function. Seems to be a standard line for them to get more money. How about instead of cutting teachers they cut capitol projects.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.