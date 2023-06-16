Cecil County Public Schools Building

Pictured in this file photo, Cecil County Public Schools’ Administration Building in Elkton.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CECIL COUNTY — After the passage of the county’s FY24 budget, Cecil County Public School officials continue to express their concerns over the county government’s decision to fund CCPS Maintenance of Effort (MOE) for the third consecutive year, as well as the lack of an additional $750,000 in funding that school officials say was contingent upon the Board of Education putting out a press release jointly with the county.


  

Tags

(1) comment

missa w

CCPS cries they don't have enough money and have to cut teacher positions to function. Seems to be a standard line for them to get more money. How about instead of cutting teachers they cut capitol projects.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.