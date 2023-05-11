Lawson Parent Discussion.jpg

CCPS Superintendant Jeffrey Lawson sits with over 20 parents to talk about a recent situation at Bohemia Manor Middle School regarding a “kill list” created by two students. The discussion occurred after the CCPS Board of Education’s monthly meeting.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

CECIL COUNTY — A handwritten list titled “people we should kill” was found and reported at Bohemia Manor Middle School on Friday.


