CECIL COUNTY — A handwritten list titled “people we should kill” was found and reported at Bohemia Manor Middle School on Friday.
Officials said that the list, which contained 23 Bohemia Manor Middle School students’ first names, was created during a sleepover between two students sometime in Sept. 2022.
According to officials, the book in which the list was made was in possession of a third student before being discovered by a fourth student on Friday during a school lunch period.
An image of the list was quickly circulated on social media by students.
School officials said that they were able to identify the two students who wrote the list, launching a police investigation as well as a Comprehensive School Threat Assessment into the severity of the threat on Friday.
Officials have reported the threat as “low-level.”
“They say low level threat but the problem is that it’s not a no level threat and that’s concerning as a parent,” said a parent of a Bohemia Manor Middle School student.
A notification was sent to parents of Bohemia Manor Middle and High School students stating that the “students involved will face appropriate disciplinary consequences.”
Due to privacy laws, Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) officials are not permitted to disclose the extent of the student’s punishment.
The situation sparked outrage in numerous parents as many of them claimed they were not informed of their child’s name being on the “people we should kill list” on Friday as BMMS officials had supposedly reported.
“My family was terrified all weekend,” said a parent of a student whose name was on the list.
After the CCPS Board of Education’s monthly meeting Wednesday, CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson held an informal discussion with over 20 concerned parents regarding the matter.
Lawson informed the parents that he was told by Bohemia Manor School officials that 20 of the 23 parents of the students named on the list were contacted Friday – a fact that parents claimed was incorrect.
“I think I know the facts but what frustrates me the most right now is the dragging timeline of notifying parents,” said Lawson. “At a fundamental level, we can pick up the phone – I will even do it because parents are owed a full account of what is happening.”
Many parents expressed concerns with why the two students faced in-school suspension on Monday and not expelled.
Lawson explained that the students were present in the school because of the investigation and that expulsion in Maryland no longer means what it used to mean 20 years ago.
“Expulsion now means that students are expelled to an alternative option of schooling that we pay for,” said Lawson. “We follow the law and we educate all of the children in this community, so we don’t do the zero tolerance thing, we develop our children.”
