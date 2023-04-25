CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) named Rising Sun High School Art Teacher Brianne Souder as Cecil County’s Teacher of the Year Thursday at the annual Teacher of the Year Gala.
“I can say with confidence that I have never been so proud in my entire life to be an art teacher than this moment,” said Souder during the 2023 Teacher of the Year Gala.
The Gala was attended by well over 100 people, ranging from administrators and teachers to friends and family of the 25 teachers nominated for Cecil’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award.
In a video shown during the gala, a few of Souder’s students spoke about the positive impacts that Souder’s teaching has had on them.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, but I doubted making it as an art teacher. But due to [Souder] being such an amazing person and teacher, I really want to be a ceramics teacher just like she is,” said one of the students.
Another student spoke of Souder’s care for the students in her class.
“There have been times where I walk into Ms. Souder’s classroom struggling with personal things and she would drop everything to make sure that I am taken care of and feel safe enough to come to someone if I am struggling,” said the student.
As a prize for being named teacher of the year, Souder received a check for $3,000; a new Ipad; a deluxe overnight stay at a Cecil County bed and breakfast of her choice; tickets to the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development conference in Denver, Co.; a reserved parking space at her school; a $1,000 partnership grant from the Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council BPAC and the opportunity to compete for the Maryland State Teacher of the Year title.
In her remarks, Souder gave thanks to numerous family members, coworkers and friends and gave special thanks to her mother for her support.
“My mother always knew the right time to say yes and support me,” said Souder. “You never know when saying yes can lead to something in life from your passion, to your career, to being teacher of the year.”
Through stories of her mother “rolling her eyes, taking a deep breath and saying yes” to Souder’s requests – like needing to use her father’s truck to haul an art piece to a show – or when she wanted to go on a field trip to Italy with her art teacher, to Souder wanting to study art at Penn State; Souder explained that her mother’s unconditional support has been a key factor to her success.
“Advice to all of the decision makers in the room – when we come to you with requests as small or as large as they are, take a page from my mom’s notebook and roll your eyes, take a deep breath and say ‘yes’, because saying yes to us is saying yes to our students, our citizens and Cecil County,” said Souder.
