CECIL COUNTY — Parents and legal guardians of Cecil County Public School high school students will be able to set the level of access, or restriction, their student has to content in school media centers this year.
The restriction will be set via a permission slip each high school student will be sent home with at the start of school. The permission slip explains that CCPS high school media centers offer a collection of “mature content” that school officials call the “Older Teen Collection.”
Each book classified as Older Teen will be labeled “OT” and student access to these books will be contingent upon parent permission outlined in the permission slip.
The permission slips allows the options of “Full Access” to the media center, which will allow a student to check out any book; “Restricted Access” which prohibits a student from checking out books in the Older Teen collection but allows them to checkout other books; or “No Access” which will not allow a student to check out any books from the school media center.
The enforcement of the restrictions will be set when a student attempts to check out a book in the media center. The student’s school account will be cross checked with the school’s media center catalog where, if the student has restricted access and is trying to check out an Older Teen title or no access at all, the school librarian will deny the student from the transaction.
Parents and guardians can view the full collection offered by their student’s high school media center as well as the Older Teen collection by visiting the website of the school their student attends and clicking the Destiny Discover link.
A student’s media center access level can be changed upon request by a parent or legal guardian at anytime by contacting school officials.
If parents or guardians would like to monitor what their student is checking out from the media center, CCPS officials encourage the use of the CCPS app, from which their student’s checkout history can be accessed.
“We have a lot of things parents are able to opt their students out of and we wanted to provide that same choice in our media centers,” said Associate CCPS Superintendent Jennifer Hammer.
Hammer noted that CCPS’s administration worked closely with the school librarians to create both the Older Teen collection and the permission slip because they “feel very strongly that parents should have a choice in what their children have access to.”
But some parents say there are flaws with the restrictions that do not totally prevent students from accessing mature titles.
“I am glad they are admitting there is mature content in the schools and I am glad they are making parents aware that they can opt out, but I think there are still loopholes,” said Jennifer Adams, a Cecil County parent who has been vocal about mature content in CCPS libraries since 2021.
Adams explained that the “No Access” choice only prevents students from checking out books- not going to the library to view them.
“Students can go to the library and view the books still,” Adams said. “Wording is important.”
School officials acknowledged these concerns and explained that the majority of high school students do not step foot in the school library outside of when a class requires them to.
“Our librarians have a deep understanding of the students who frequent the library — some students don’t even step foot in our libraries — but for the kids who do, this helps the librarians know their status and keep an eye on what they access,” Hammer said.
Parents and guardians may also access the permission slip on CCPS website. The start of the school year for CCPS students is Tuesday, September 5.
