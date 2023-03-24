CECIL COUNTY — Despite a 2.5 percent decrease in graduation rates from 2021 to 2022, Cecil County Public Schools’ (CCPS) 2022 graduation rate of 89.38 percent is three percent higher than the state average of 86.29 percent.
Rising Sun High School ranks the highest of the five public high schools in Cecil County with a 2022 graduation rate of 94.87 percent. The school with the second highest graduation rate in 2022 was Bohemia Manor, with a rate of 92.22 percent. The Perryville High School also achieved over a 90 percent graduation rate in 2022, who clocked in at 91.49 percent.
Elkton High School ranks fourth of the five high schools with a graduation rate of 84.81 percent in 2022, while North East High ranks last with a 2022 graduation rate of 83.97 percent.
Rising Sun High School is the only high school in Cecil County to show an increase in graduation rates from 2021 to 2022 with an increase of 2.62 percent. The remaining four high schools show a decrease at an average of 4.04 percent from 2021 to 2022.
“We are feeling the effects of covid so our rates have declined this year,” said the Associate Superintendent of CCPS Dr. Jenni Hammer.
Hammer notes that the 2022 graduation class was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as their high school experience was subject to multiple changes.
“The 2022 graduation group had their tenth grade year upended and the last several months of their tenth grade year they had virtual instruction,” said Hammer. “Their senior year was the only year we had them in normal circumstances and several students struggled.”
In 2021, CCPS had a graduation rate of 91.88 percent – 4.68 percent above the state’s 2021 average of 87.20 percent.
“There is a gap between where we are and where the state is but there is a closer difference between our 2021 and 2022 numbers than there is with the three percent difference we have with the state,” said the Executive Director of Secondary Schools, Dr. David Foye.
Foye noted that, although the decrease from CCPS’s 2021 graduation numbers to its 2022 numbers may not be a large difference, CCPS officials are working to provide resources to students to ensure that future graduation numbers not only return back to pre-pandemic numbers, but that they will grow.
“We have been working with instructional coordinators to put together lessons in our curriculum to fill in the gaps that maybe we didn’t fill during covid,” said Foye. “We believe now that we are back face-to-face, we will be back to rates we were once at.”
Providing more resources, like tutoring, to students has been a top priority as CCPS officials continue to realize just how much the pandemic has impacted student learning.
“We have set up multiple opportunities to set up gaps to provide tutoring to students and some students in high school, we have things like flexible scheduling to help students who may be behind in reading or mathematics,” said Foye.
But regardless of what setbacks CCPS has faced, officials are confident that being back in the classroom will benefit all students.
“We are all very confident that in-person learning will help our students get to where they need to be to cross the finish line and graduate,” said Hammer.
